FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: Australia second after draw vs Saudi Arabia, Iran tops Group A

The third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers continues to provide nail-biting clashes with Saudi Arabia holding Australia to a goalless draw on return of its coach Herve Renard.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 17:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anthony Caceres of the Socceroos kicks the ball during the Round 3 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC Asian Qualifier match between Australia Socceroos and Saudi Arabia.
Anthony Caceres of the Socceroos kicks the ball during the Round 3 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC Asian Qualifier match between Australia Socceroos and Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Anthony Caceres of the Socceroos kicks the ball during the Round 3 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC Asian Qualifier match between Australia Socceroos and Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers continues to provide nail-biting clashes with Saudi Arabia holding Australia to a goalless draw on return of its coach Herve Renard.

The top two teams from the three groups will directly qualify for the 2026 World Cup while third and fourth teams of the respective groups will move to the fourth round out of which only two teams will end up with direct qualification.

Here’s the current standings in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers third round points table:

GROUP A

Sr. No Teams Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GF GA GD
1 Iran 5 3 2 0 11 6 1 5
2 Uzbekistan 4 3 1 0 10 5 2 3
3 UAE 4 1 1 2 4 4 4 0
4 Qatar 4 1 1 2 4 7 10 -3
5 North Korea 5 0 3 2 3 3 5 -2
6 Kyrgyztan 4 1 0 3 3 4 7 -3

GROUP B

Sr. No Teams Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GF GA GD
1 South Korea 4 3 1 0 10 8 3 5
2 Jordan 4 2 1 1 7 8 4 4
3 Iraq 4 2 1 1 7 4 3 1
4 Oman 4 1 0 3 3 5 8 -3
5 Kuwait 4 0 3 1 3 3 7 -4
6 Palestine 4 0 2 2 2 3 6 -3

GROUP C

Sr. No Teams Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GF GA GD
1 Japan 4 3 1 0 10 15 1 14
2 Australia 5 1 3 1 6 4 3 1
3 Saudi Arabia 5 1 3 1 6 3 4 -1
4 Bahrain 4 1 2 1 5 3 7 -4
5 Indonesia 4 0 3 1 3 3 4 -1
6 China 4 1 0 3 3 3 12 -9

