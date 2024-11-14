FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers, Points table LIVE: Australia second after draw vs Saudi Arabia, Iran tops Group A

The third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers continues to provide nail-biting clashes with Saudi Arabia holding Australia to a goalless draw on return of its coach Herve Renard.
The top two teams from the three groups will directly qualify for the 2026 World Cup while third and fourth teams of the respective groups will move to the fourth round out of which only two teams will end up with direct qualification.
Here’s the current standings in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers third round points table:
GROUP A
|Sr. No
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Points
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Iran
|5
|3
|2
|0
|11
|6
|1
|5
|2
|Uzbekistan
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|5
|2
|3
|3
|UAE
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Qatar
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|5
|North Korea
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|Kyrgyztan
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|7
|-3
GROUP B
|Sr. No
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Points
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|South Korea
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|8
|3
|5
|2
|Jordan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|8
|4
|4
|3
|Iraq
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|3
|1
|4
|Oman
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|Kuwait
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|6
|Palestine
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
GROUP C
|Sr. No
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Points
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Japan
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|15
|1
|14
|2
|Australia
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|4
|3
|1
|3
|Saudi Arabia
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|Bahrain
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|7
|-4
|5
|Indonesia
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|China
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|12
|-9
