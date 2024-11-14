 />
Venezuela vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers?

All you need to know about the live streaming info of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier between Venezuela and Brazil from the Monumental Stadium of Maturin.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 10:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s Vinicius Jr during the warm-up.
FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s Vinicius Jr during the warm-up. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s Vinicius Jr during the warm-up. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil will clash against Venezuela in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Monumental Stadium of Maturin on Thursday.

Pressure on Brazil coach Dorival Júnior was eased in October after two wins in qualifying over Chile and Peru. And Vinícius wasn’t on duty in either of them.

Fans will pay close attention to the winger’s performances against tough defenses at Venezuela and later against Uruguay, as he tries to reproduce for Brazil the same decisive performances for Real Madrid.

Brazil once again will not have Neymar, who picked up a muscular injury earlier this month. There’s no big name as a center forward because Rodrygo is injured, too, and Endrick was not chosen. Vinícius will likely have to link up effectively with Raphinha and Luiz Henrique.

Vinícius will face two teams that are in a degree of turmoil. Venezuela hasn’t won any of its last six qualifiers, and Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa is still under fire from former players for his handling of the team.

Two wins for Brazil won’t secure the team a spot at the next World Cup just yet, but they will give fans and players some reassurance after a turbulent year.

Streaming/telecast information
When does the World Cup qualifier match between Venezuela and Brazil start?
The World Cup qualifier match between Venezuela and Brazil will start on November 15 at 2:15 am IST at the Monumental Stadium of Maturin in Venezuela.
Where to watch the World Cup qualifier match between Venezuela and Brazil?
Live streaming of Venezuela vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers will be available on FanCode in India. The live telecast of the VEN vs BRA football match is not available in India.

Brazil /

Venezuela /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

