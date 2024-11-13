 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Belgium makes new bid to persuade Thibaut Courtois to return

Courtois has not played for Belgium since June last year when he had a falling out with coach Domenico Tedesco after not being appointed captain for a European Championship qualifier in Estonia.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 21:45 IST , Cape Town - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File photo: In August, 32-year-old Thibaut Courtois, who has won 102 caps, confirmed he would no longer play for Belgium as long as Domenico Tedesco was the coach.
File photo: In August, 32-year-old Thibaut Courtois, who has won 102 caps, confirmed he would no longer play for Belgium as long as Domenico Tedesco was the coach. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File photo: In August, 32-year-old Thibaut Courtois, who has won 102 caps, confirmed he would no longer play for Belgium as long as Domenico Tedesco was the coach. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A new bid to break the impasse between Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco and Thibaut Courtois has been made but there is a time frame for when the Real Madrid goalkeeper may return to the team, Tedesco said on Wednesday.

Courtois has not played for Belgium since June last year when he had a falling out with the coach after not being appointed captain for a European Championship qualifier in Estonia.

Although he suffered a serious knee injury and missed most of last season, Courtois did return to help Real win the Champions League before sitting out Euro 2024 in Germany.

In August, the 32-year-old Courtois, who has won 102 caps, confirmed he would no longer play for Belgium as long as Tedesco was coach but new Belgian Football Association chief executive officer Peter Willems has travelled to Madrid to try and persuade him to reconsider.

ALSO READ | Germany’s Kimmich says players not political experts before voting for FIFA World Cup 2034

“He informed me some weeks ago about it, so I knew (about the talks),” Tedesco told a news conference on the eve of the Nations League clash with Italy in Brussels.

“He (Willems) asked me what do you think about it? For me, first of all, he has all the rights to do that as a CEO, of course. And second, I was always and I’m still completely open to it. I think that on this topic, everything has been discussed,” he added.

Willems told local reporters on Tuesday that Tedesco was “absolutely the right man in the right place” but that he was eager to solve the Courtois issue.

In a statement on social media in August, Courtois said, “Unfortunately, following the events with the coach and after much reflection, I have decided not to return to the Belgian national team under his management.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Thibaut Courtois /

Belgium /

Domenico Tedesco /

UEFA Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi included as India announces squad for Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I Updates: IND 154/4 (15); Tilak, Rinku at crease vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2024 Live Score: Haryana Steelers take early lead vs Patna Pirates; Gujarat Giants demolish Bengal Warriorz 46-25
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Belgium makes new bid to persuade Thibaut Courtois to return
    Reuters
  5. Arjun Tendulkar does what Sachin could not, claims maiden five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Belgium makes new bid to persuade Thibaut Courtois to return
    Reuters
  2. Spain call up teenager Cubarsi to replace hurt Torres in Nations League match against Denmark, Switzerland
    AFP
  3. De Jong says he doubted ankle injury would ever heal ahead of Netherlands return
    Reuters
  4. When are Argentina and Brazil playing next in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 schedule: Complete list of international fixtures for Matchday 5 and 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi included as India announces squad for Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I Updates: IND 154/4 (15); Tilak, Rinku at crease vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2024 Live Score: Haryana Steelers take early lead vs Patna Pirates; Gujarat Giants demolish Bengal Warriorz 46-25
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Belgium makes new bid to persuade Thibaut Courtois to return
    Reuters
  5. Arjun Tendulkar does what Sachin could not, claims maiden five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment