FIFA World Cup 2026, AFC Qualifiers Round 3: What are the qualifying matches from Asia in this international break?

The third round of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will return from November 14 onwards in this international break, with fixtures from Matchday 5 and 6 taking place.

The top two teams in each of the three groups will earn direct berths for the quadrennial football showpiece, while the third and fourth place teams will advance to the next round.

In Group A, Iran and Uzbekistan have 10 points each after playing four matches each. South Korea sits atop Group B with Jordan taking second place.

Japan occupies the top spot in Group C with 10 points, with Australia some distance behind in second place with five points.

Here’s the complete list of fixtures for the third round of the AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in this international break:

Matchday 5 Australia vs Saudi Arabia (Group C) - November 14, 2:30 pm North Korea vs Iran (Group A) - November 14, 5:30 pm Bahrain vs China (Group C) - November 14, 7:30 pm Kuwait vs South Korea (Group B) - November 14, 7:30 pm Oman vs Palestine (Group B) - November 14, 9:30 pm Iraq vs Jordan (Group B) - November 14, 9:45 pm Qatar vs Uzbekistan (Group A) - November 14, 9:45 pm UAE vs Kyrgyzstan (Group A) - November 14, 9:45 pm Indonesia vs Japan (Group C) - November 15, 5:30 pm Matchday 6 North Korea vs Uzbekistan (Group A) - November 19, 5:30 pm China vs Japan (Group C) - November 19, 5:30 pm Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia (Group C) - November 19, 5:30 pm Kyrgyzstan vs Iran (Group A) - November 19, 7:30 pm Palestine vs South Korea (Group B) - November 19, 7:30 pm UAE vs Qatar (Group A) - November 19, 9:30 pm Oman vs Iraq (Group B) - November 19, 9:30 pm Bahrain vs Australia (Group C) - November 19, 11:45 pm Kuwait vs Jordan (Group B) - November 19, 11:45 pm

(All dates and times are in Indian Standard Time, which is +GMT)