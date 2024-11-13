 />
India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I Updates: Toss at 8PM IST; IND, SA look to take lead

IND vs SA: Check the live score and updates from the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match being played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Updated : Nov 13, 2024 19:27 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to the Sportstar’s live coverage of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match being played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

  • November 13, 2024 19:09
    SA vs IND Dream11

    Wicketkeeper - Sanju Samson

    Batters - Tristan Stubbs, Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller 

    All-rounders - Marco Jansen, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel 

    Bowlers - Varun Chakravarthy, Gerald Coetzee, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh 

  • November 13, 2024 18:55
    PREDICTED 11s

    India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

    South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger/ Lutho Sipamla, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee

  • November 13, 2024 18:27
    SQUADS

    India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal. 

    South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is)

  • November 13, 2024 18:18
    PREVIEW

    Sanju Samson will look to continue his domination of the bowlers but India needs more stability in the top order when it clashes with South Africa in the second T20I, aiming to extend its superior run in the shortest format, on Sunday. 

    Samson’s stunning 107 off 50 balls powered India to a commanding 61-run victory in the series opener, but the lack of runs from other key batters remains a concern for the visitor.

    Read the full preview here
  • November 13, 2024 18:07
    Streaming/telecast information

    Where will the third T20I between India and South Africa be telecast live in India?

    The third T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel in India.

    Where will the third T20I between India and South Africa be streamed live in India?

    Live streaming of the third T20I between India and South Africa will be on JioCinema

