IND vs SA: Tilak Varma scores maiden T20I century for India vs South Africa

Tilak Varma notched up his maiden T20I century during the third match between India and South Africa at the at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

The left-hander got to the triple figure mark in 51 balls. His innings, which included eight fours and seven sixes helped India reach 219/6 at the end of 20 overs.

The men in blue, after being asked to bat first, suffered an early blow as Sanju Samson was dismissed for a naught by Marco Jansen in the first over.

However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav decided to promote Tilak up the order and it paid the dividends. The 22-year-old forged a 52-ball 107-run partnership with fellow leftie Abhishek Sharma for the second wicket to steer India to 100 runs in just 8.1 overs.

The Proteas clawed back into the game with two quick wickets as Abhishek and Suryakumar departed in the span of two overs. But Tilak stood his ground and partnered up with Rinku Singh as they added 58 runs in just 30 balls for the fifth wicket partnership. Rinku played the second fiddle as Tilak did most of the heavy-lifting, contributing 45 runs in the partnership.

