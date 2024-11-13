SA vs IND: Ramandeep Singh makes his T20I debut against South Africa

All-rounder Ramandeep Singh was handed his T20I debut during the third T20I between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Ramandeep was handed his T20I cap by Hardik Pandya.

The 27-year-old came into limelight during IPL 2024 season where he played for title winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In 14 matches, Ramandeep scored 125 runs at a strike rate of over 201, playing as a finisher. He made his IPL debut in 2022 for Mumbai Indians.

He was also part of the recently held ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 in Oman.

Ramadeep, who also bowls pace, has been a top performer for his domestic side Punjab and played a crucial role during last year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title run.

Overall, Ramandeep has played 57 T20s and in 37 innings he has scored 544 runs at a strike rate of 170 with a highest score of 64. In the 19 innings he has bowled, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of just over 16. He has an economy of 7.86.