Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shami makes lacklustre return as Madhya Pradesh dominates on Day 1 vs Bengal

Mohammed Shami faced his share of challenges during his much-awaited comeback after a year’s gap as Bengal saw Madhya Pradesh take opening-day honours in its Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C match at the Holkar Stadium here on Wednesday.

On a greenish surface with some moisture, Madhya Pradesh, electing to field, benefitted from Aryan Pandey and Kulwant Khejroliya’s four-wicket hauls to restrict Bengal at 228 in the first innings. It collected 103 for one to be in a comfortable position at stumps.

Madhya Pradesh seamers exploited the conditions to send back half of the Bengal batters inside the first two hours.

At the outset, Aryan squared Shuvam Dey up.

Despite being wayward, Khejroliya wrecked Bengal with his three-wicket burst. The left-arm seamer removed Sudip Gharami and debutant Rohit Kumar in consecutive deliveries. Sudip Chatterjee was played on.

With conditions becoming better, Shahbaz Ahmed (92, 80b, 16x4, 1x6) and captain Anustup Majumdar (44, 69b, 6x4, 1x6) steadied the boat. Shahbaz drove and pulled with confidence in his fast-paced half-century, while Majumdar played wisely to add 96 runs.

Khejroliya, with a much-shortened run-up, dismissed Majumdar to break the stand.

Shahbaz played a rash shot off Aryan and narrowly missed a century.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh openers provided a good start.

Later, Subhransu Senapati (44 batting, 103b, 6x4), caught off a no-ball on 28, and Patidar (41 batting, 55b, 8x4) displayed their experience and expertise to strengthen the host’s position.

With fans spreading around the stands, all the attention was on Shami.

The rustiness of Shami, who underwent Achilles tendon surgery in February, was evident even though he bowled mostly in good areas in his spells of 4-0-16-0 and 6-1-18-0.

“It’s never easy to come back from a surgery and bowl after a year. The more Shami plays, the better he will become,” said Bengal coach L. R. Shukla.