Senior Men’s Hockey Nationals: Manipur coach lauds team’s “relentless pursuit of victory” in win against Punjab

After a week and a half of lopsided matches, the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024 finally came to life on Wednesday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

The knockout stage brought a much-needed spark to the tournament.

The league stages had been a whirlwind of tilted results, with scores like 13-0, 29-0, and a staggering 43-0. But the quarterfinals finally brought sanity and competitiveness. Under the overcast sky, a thrilling match was decided by shootouts.

A lone warrior from the Northeast, Manipur, squared off against the defending champion, Punjab. Yet, coach Moirangthem Rinash Meitei’s men defied the odds. In a historic moment, it etched its name in Indian hockey history, becoming the first Northeast Indian team to reach the semifinals since the tournament’s 2011 revamp under Hockey India.

Coach Rinash Meitei, visibly emotional, expressed his pride in his team after the historic achievement. “It’s a monumental day for Manipur hockey. As the only Northeast team remaining in the tournament, we’ve made history by reaching the semifinals for the first time. This is a significant milestone not just for our state but for the entire region,” he told Sportstar after a dramatic shootout finish.

The occasion was made even sweeter for Manipur as it finally exacted revenge on Punjab after a long 353-day wait. This victory marked a reversal of fortune from the previous year’s 4-2 defeat on the same pitch.

ALSO READ: Manipur beats defending champion Punjab to enter last four of men’s senior hockey nationals

Indian skipper Harampreet Singh’s heroics on that day, converting two penalty corners, were a stark contrast to Punjab’s recent struggles. Missing five Indian national team players proved costly, as the second-most successful team in the tournament’s history squandered six penalty corner attempts.

A late blunder by Manipur’s goalkeeper, Hemam Dhanaraj Singh, gifted Punjab an equaliser in the final minute of regulation time to make it 3-3. But the custodian redeemed himself in the shootout.

With the score 4-3, Punjab’s Gursahibjit Singh was tasked with the final attempt of the shootout. However, Hemam was able to stop the 25-year-old forward for eight seconds, allowing the referee to blow the final whistle before Singh could release his shot, which tragically went into the net.

A broad smile spread across Hemam’s face as a wave of relief washed over him. “I’m very happy. We deserved this victory,” the jubilant 21-year-old exclaimed after the match.

Meitei, a former goalkeeper himself, who represented Indian Junior Men’s (under-21) in the 8-Nation Hockey meet in Germany back in 2007, was full of praise for his players.

“Our young and experienced players combined brilliantly today. Mistakes happen, but the team’s refusal to give up and their relentless pursuit of victory was inspiring. I’m incredibly proud of their effort,” he added.

Manipur, led by experienced players like Olympians Nilakanta Sharma, Kothajit Singh, and Chinglensana Singh, along with several other junior internationals, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent tournament history.

“Defeating Punjab, the best team in the country, is a significant achievement for us. This victory will undoubtedly boost the morale of our junior players, inspiring them with the senior team’s triumph. It will boost Manipur’s grassroots hockey for sure,” the coach opined.

Manipur in action against Punjab at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

However, the star of the show was Cyril Lagun, who stole the show by netting a sensational hat-trick from penalty corners. Nilakanta, a member of India’s Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning squad, also played a crucial role, earning multiple penalty corners and converting two during the shootout.

The team from Northeast outclassed the reigning champion in all but the second quarter, where it conceded two goals. Its impressive 60 per cent penalty corner conversion rate and strong defensive rushes secured its spot in the last four.

While admitting Punjab’s physical superiority, Meitei is buoyed by his team’s recent victory. He believes this win will significantly boost its morale and set the stage for further success in the tournament

“Punjab’s players are undeniably fit, and while we haven’t quite reached their collective level, we’re closing the gap. This victory has given us the confidence to believe we can achieve great things in this tournament,” he concluded.

Manipur will face Odisha on Friday for a place in the final.