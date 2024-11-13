 />
Manipur beats defending champion Punjab to enter last four of men’s senior hockey nationals

Manipur caused a huge upset as it beat defending champion Punjab to enter the semifinals of the 14th Senior National men’s championship  at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 20:15 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manipur in action against Punjab at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.
Manipur in action against Punjab at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Manipur in action against Punjab at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Manipur caused a huge upset as it beat defending champion Punjab on penalties (3-3 in regulation time and 4-3 in shootout) to enter the semifinals of the 14th Senior National men’s championship at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Wednesday.

It is the first time in the history of Nationals a North-Eastern State has reached the last four. 

“It is a historic day for us. Beating Punjab is a huge achievement. Our experienced players, including Olympians Nilakanta Sharma, Kothajit Singh and Chinglensana Singh, quite a few senior Internationals and junior players played really well. We didn’t give up till the last,” said Manipur’s head coach Moirangthem Rinash Meitei. 

Haryana, two-time champion and last year’s finalist, staged a remarkable comeback to script a 5-1 win--inclusive of a hat-trick by Rohit--over Maharashtra.  Trailing 0-1 till the third quarter, Haryana scored all its five goals in the fourth quarter.

Odisha entered its first semifinals with a hard-fought victory over Karnataka in a shootout (3-1). 

It was heartbreak for the host as Uttar Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu 3-1. 

With Thursday being the rest day, UP will take on Haryana, while Manipur will clash with Odisha in the semifinals on Friday.  

The results (Quarterfinals):
Manipur 3 (Cyril Lugun 30, 36, 51) vs Punjab 3 (Maninder Singh 18, Ravneet Singh 24, 59); Penalty shoot-out: Manipur 4 (Waribam Nirajkumar Singh 2, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Kothajit Singh) bt Punjab 3 (Harjeet Singh, Maninder Singh, Pardeep Singh).
Haryana 5 (Rajinder Singh 48, Rohit 53, 59, 60, Pankaj 54) bt Maharashtra 1 (Aniket Gurav 12).
UP 3 (Chandan Singh 3, Rajkumar Pal 18, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 34) bt TN 1 (S. Shanmugavel 9).
Odisha 3 (Mangal Lohar 14, Shilanand Lakra 20, Pratap Lakra 50) drew with Karnataka 3 (Pruthvi Raj 5, Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti 11, G. Vishwas 26); Penalty shoot-out: Odisha 3 (Sudeep Chirmako, Matiyas Dang, Sunit Lakra) bt Karnataka 1 (Mohd. Rahul Mouseen).

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

