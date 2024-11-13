Manipur beats defending champion Punjab to enter last four of men’s senior hockey nationals

Manipur caused a huge upset as it beat defending champion Punjab on penalties (3-3 in regulation time and 4-3 in shootout) to enter the semifinals of the 14th Senior National men’s championship at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Wednesday.

It is the first time in the history of Nationals a North-Eastern State has reached the last four.

“It is a historic day for us. Beating Punjab is a huge achievement. Our experienced players, including Olympians Nilakanta Sharma, Kothajit Singh and Chinglensana Singh, quite a few senior Internationals and junior players played really well. We didn’t give up till the last,” said Manipur’s head coach Moirangthem Rinash Meitei.

Haryana, two-time champion and last year’s finalist, staged a remarkable comeback to script a 5-1 win--inclusive of a hat-trick by Rohit--over Maharashtra. Trailing 0-1 till the third quarter, Haryana scored all its five goals in the fourth quarter.

Odisha entered its first semifinals with a hard-fought victory over Karnataka in a shootout (3-1).

It was heartbreak for the host as Uttar Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu 3-1.

With Thursday being the rest day, UP will take on Haryana, while Manipur will clash with Odisha in the semifinals on Friday.