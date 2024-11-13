 />
Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi included as India announces squad for Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024

Thirteen-year-old prodigy from Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, was named in India’s squad for ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024 on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 21:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi play a shot during the match between India under-19 vs Australia under-19 first test match at Chepauk in Chennai.
India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi play a shot during the match between India under-19 vs Australia under-19 first test match at Chepauk in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi play a shot during the match between India under-19 vs Australia under-19 first test match at Chepauk in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Thirteen-year-old prodigy from Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, was named in India’s squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the team for ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024 on Wednesday.

Suryavanshi, who recently became the youngest batter ever to score an international century during the ‘Youth’ Tests against Australia Under-19, is currently playing for Bihar in their Ranji Trophy match against Punjab.

Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre, another youngster who has impressed in the ongoing Ranji Trophy with a 176 against Maharashtra, was also included in the squad, which will be led by Uttar Pradesh’s middle-order batter Mohammad Amaan.

The Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2024 will begin on November 29 and in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), across Sharjah and Dubai.

The opening fixture of the Asia Cup will be between defending champion Bangladesh and Afghanistan while India will open its campaign against arch-rival Pakistan, the next day.

The tournament comprises five full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), namely India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and the top-three teams from the Men’s Under-19 Premier Cup 2023, Nepal, Japan and UAE.

This will be the 11th edition of the U-19 Asia Cup 2024, with the first being played in Bangladesh in 1989. The last three editions of the tournament, however, have all been played in the UAE.

Ahead of the tournament, India U19 will take on Bangladesh U19 in a practice match on 26th November, in Sharjah.

India U19 Squad:
Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale (VC), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar
Non-travelling Reserves: Sahil Parakh, Naman Pushpak, Anmoljeet Singh, Pranav Raghavendra, D Dipesh

