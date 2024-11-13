Arjun Tendulkar does what Sachin could not, claims maiden five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy

Goa pacer Arjun Tendulkar forced Arunachal Pradesh into the backseat with his maiden five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy 2024-25, at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground on Wednesday.

Arunachal, having won the toss, chose to bat first, but Arjun’s blistering spell left the visitors second best by some distance, as they were wrapped up for a mere 84 on the opening day of their Plate group match. In the nine overs he bowled, he had three maidens and he removed the whole top order with just 36 runs on board.

With the fifer, he now has a century and a five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy, a feat his father Sachin could not achieve in his 25-year domestic career.

Goa remains in firm control of the game, with Kashyap Bakle and Snehal Kauthankar scoring centuries to help the host amass a mammoth score of 414 for the loss of two wickets at Stumps on Day 1.

Tendulkar, who made his First Class debut against Rajasthan in December 2022, has played 16 FC matches so far, scoring a century on his debut. However, he has primarily been a pace bowler, with 32 FC wickets for Goa so far.

In the Indian Premier League, he plies his trade for Mumbai Indians, featuring for the side in 2023 and 2024. He has three wickets over two seasons of the league.