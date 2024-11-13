 />
Man United’s Matthijs de Ligt says penalty decision that sealed Erik ten Hag’s fate was not his fault

During United’s league clash against West Ham, a VAR review showed De Ligt had clipped Danny Ings’ leg, a decision that earned the London side a penalty to secure a last-gasp 2-1 win.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 22:17 IST , Cape Town - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File photo: Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt protests referee David Coote after he awards a penalty to West Ham United during the English Premier League match against West Ham United.
File photo: Manchester United’s Matthijs de Ligt protests referee David Coote after he awards a penalty to West Ham United during the English Premier League match against West Ham United. | Photo Credit: AP
File photo: Manchester United’s Matthijs de Ligt protests referee David Coote after he awards a penalty to West Ham United during the English Premier League match against West Ham United. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United centre-back Matthijs de Ligt feels bitter about the dismissal of the club’s manager Erik ten Hag last month and annoyed over the penalty decision that ultimately cost his compatriot his job.

A lengthy VAR review showed De Ligt had clipped the leg of West Ham United’s Danny Ings, a decision that left Ten Hag shaking his head and earned the London side a penalty to secure a last-gasp 2-1 win.

Ten Hag was fired the following day.

“Normally, I am always self-critical and can get annoyed about things I don’t do well. But this was not my fault, I couldn’t blame myself for it,” De Ligt told reporters in the Netherlands on Wednesday, where he is preparing for Nations League matches with the Dutch national team.

“The referees’ committee also called us to say that it was not a penalty,” he added.

Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer of the Premier League, admitted on Tuesday that West Ham United was wrongly awarded a penalty.

“He (Ten Hag) has not been very lucky. We played well in many games, but we did not take advantage of the chances we got. It is a shame that it had to end like that,” added De Ligt.

ALSO READ | De Jong says he doubted ankle injury would ever heal ahead of Netherlands return

The 25-year-old moved from Bayern Munich in August, having previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax Amsterdam.

“He brought me to Manchester, the goal was to achieve success together with Erik,” De Ligt said

De Ligt has not had any contact with new manager Ruben Amorim, who started his job on Monday after being lured from Portuguese champion Sporting Lisbon.

“He did well at Sporting. Hopefully, he can also help us move up a notch. Amorim is not my first coach and he will not be my last coach. I did not just move to Manchester United for Ten Hag. It is still one of the biggest clubs in the world. I just have to do my own thing and play well myself. I feel very fit now and things are going well. Hopefully, I can continue that,” added the defender. 

