 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tata Steel Chess 2024: Abdusattorov, Goryachkina lead standings; Carlsen joint-second after third rapid round

Narayanan and Wesley could have been the joint leaders however both players squandered a better position to draw their respective third-round games.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 21:07 IST , Kolkata - 3 MINS READ

Mayank
Abdusattarov in action against Praggnanandhaa on Day 1 at the 6th edition of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid in Kolkata.
Abdusattarov in action against Praggnanandhaa on Day 1 at the 6th edition of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu
infoIcon

Abdusattarov in action against Praggnanandhaa on Day 1 at the 6th edition of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri/The Hindu

Nodirbek Abdusattorov is a world rapid champion for a reason. While it’s the Indians who often steal the show, with consistent performances, the Uzbekistani has been a big force in the world of chess.

The World No. 6 beat two big names — Germany’s Vincent Keymar and India’s R. Praggnanandhaa to move into the sole lead after the first three rapid rounds of Tata Steel Chess India 2024 at the picturesque venue of Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium here on Wednesday.

After holding Daniil Dubov to a draw, who once looked to tighten the noose on the 20-year-old with white pieces, Abdusattorov found himself full of luck against Keymar with dark pieces in the Neo-Catalan English Opening game.

The win in the second round set him up to share the joint lead with S.L. Narayanan and USA’s Wesley So before he surged ahead with a win over an otherwise very solid Praggnanandhaa in the third round.

In another English game in the third round, the equality was maintained in the game until the 24 moves before Praggnanandhaa misplaced his knight to g6, allowing Abdusattorov to chop off his pawn on b5. The Chennai GM further slumped after making back-to-back inaccurate moves and finally resigned on the 36th move.

ALSO READ: D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: Indian GM favourite to win World Chess Championship, says Praggnanandhaa, Wesley

The talk of the town, Magnus Carlsen, is in a three-way tie for second place with Wesley and Narayanan (all 2.0/3) after the end of the first day. Slippery customer Carlsen — who was pushed on the backfoot by Praggnanandhaa in the first round — drew his first two rounds before beating an out-of-form Vidit Gujrathi in a King-Pawn ending.

Narayanan and Wesley could have been the joint leaders however both players squandered a better position to draw their respective third-round games.

Narayanan started with a win against Keymer, turning around his fortunes in the 85-move match. After having an inferior position for the majority of the game, the Trivandrum GM punished Keymer for his over-ambitious bishop-takes-pawn on a5 in the 55th move. Narayanan uses his rook pair to convert a straight-forward endgame afterwards.

Speed chess specialist Nihal Sarin, alongside Arjun and Dubov, drew all of their games, maintaining middle-table positions, while Praggnanandhaa, Keymer, and Vidit lagged behind.

In the Women’s section, Vantika Agrawal impressed with one win and two draws but missed opportunities to convert advantageous positions against Alexandra Kosteniuk and Valentina Gunina, allowing Aleksandra Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno to catch up in a three-way tie for the lead. Gunina, though enduring two losses, rebounded with a win over R. Vaishali, positioning them alongside Kosteniuk in the bottom three with 1.0/3

Defending Rapid champion Divya Deshmukh was rock-solid with three draws, alongside Harika Dronavalli, Koneru Humpy, and Nana Dzagnidze, maintaining the competitive intensity as the tournament progresses.

Standings after third rapid round:
Open Section: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (2.5); S.L. Narayanan (2); Wesley So (2); Magnus Carlsen (2); Nihal Sarin (1.5); Daniil Dubov (1.5); Arjun Erigaisi (1.5); R. Praggnanandhaa (1); Vincent Keymer (0.5); Vidit Gujrathi (0.5)
Women’s Section: Aleksandra Goryachkina (2); Kateryna Lagno (2); Vantika Agrawal (2); Humpy Koneru (1.5); Harika Dronavalli (1.5); Nana Dzagnidze (1.5); Divya Deshmukh (1.5); Valentina Gunina (1); Alexandra Kosteniuk (1); Vaishali Rameshbabu (1)

Related Topics

Nodirbek Abdusattorov /

Aleksandra Goryachkina /

Tata Steel Chess /

Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I Updates: IND 208/5 (19); Tilak Varma scores maiden century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Abdusattorov, Goryachkina lead standings; Carlsen joint-second after third rapid round
    Mayank
  3. IND vs SA: Tilak Varma scores maiden T20I century for India vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2024 Highlights: Haryana Steelers pip Patna Pirates to top standings; Gujarat Giants demolish Bengal Warriorz 46-25
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arjun Tendulkar does what Sachin could not, claims maiden five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Abdusattorov, Goryachkina lead standings; Carlsen joint-second after third rapid round
    Mayank
  2. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: Indian GM favourite to win World Chess Championship, says Praggnanandhaa, Wesley
    Mayank
  3. Magnus Carlsen remains unperturbed with competition, lauds India’s chess success before Tata Steel Chess 2024
    Mayank
  4. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Indian youngsters ready for fast-paced challenge at India Rapid & Blitz tournament
    Mayank
  5. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Top five players to look out for in Open section of India Rapid & Blitz tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd T20I Updates: IND 208/5 (19); Tilak Varma scores maiden century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Abdusattorov, Goryachkina lead standings; Carlsen joint-second after third rapid round
    Mayank
  3. IND vs SA: Tilak Varma scores maiden T20I century for India vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2024 Highlights: Haryana Steelers pip Patna Pirates to top standings; Gujarat Giants demolish Bengal Warriorz 46-25
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arjun Tendulkar does what Sachin could not, claims maiden five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment