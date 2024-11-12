Tata Steel Chess 2024: Indian youngsters ready for fast-paced challenge at India Rapid & Blitz tournament

After shaking up the chess world in the classical format with gold medals in both the Open and Women’s sections at the Budapest Olympiad, along with D. Gukesh’s individual brilliance at the Candidates Tournament, India’s young chess stars will be ready to test their mettle in the fast-paced formats at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz 2024 tournament, kicking off on Wednesday.

The sixth edition of this prestigious tournament, held at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata, will feature an all-star lineup, headlined by World No. 1 and five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen, making his return to the event after his victory here in 2019.

This year’s edition will see a few new faces as three of the four previous titleholders — Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Alexander Grischuk, and Ju Wenjun — will miss out. However, Divya Deshmukh, the previous Women’s Rapid winner, will be back to defend her title.

A Battleground for Rapid and Blitz Masters

For players like Arjun Erigaisi and Nodirbek Abdusattorov, the tournament holds additional weight, offering FIDE circuit rating points that could help secure spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament. Meanwhile, Indian stars R. Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, and S.L. Narayanan will use the event to gear up for the upcoming World Rapid and Blitz Championships in New York.

To secure a podium finish at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz tournament, contenders will need to overcome the indomitable Magnus Carlsen, who looks set to face the challenge head-on.

Speaking with confidence and an edge of motivation, Carlsen noted, “I always enjoy getting to test myself against the younger generation. I’ve always been curious to see how much they have improved since the last time we played. They have improved a lot, but not always enough.”

Reflecting on the event’s intensity, he added, “I’m looking forward to seeing all the Indian chess fans. It’s chaotic, and that’s partly why I don’t come to India every single year, but it’s something special.”

The tournament’s opening draw at the Taj Bengal was highlighted by a charming moment with three-year-old Kolkata chess prodigy Anish Sarkar, the youngest FIDE-rated player in the world, who helped with the seeding selection. The wunderkind received words of praise and advice from Carlsen himself.

“It’s very amazing to know the level he’s at,” Carlsen said.

“I have a nephew who’s turning four soon, and while he’s a bright young child, he’s nowhere near a 1500 rating. My advice to Anish would be to just enjoy what you’re doing. Don’t worry about ratings, results, or titles; those things will come naturally. Just keep doing what you love,” he added.

World number 1 Magnus Carlsen heaped words of praise on three-year-old Kolkata chess prodigy Anish Sarkar, the youngest FIDE-rated player in the world. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

India No. 2, Gukesh will miss this year’s event due to his historic World Championship match against China’s Ding Liren in Singapore.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) Vice president, Dibyendu Barua was also present at the drawing of lots event.

Powerhouse Lineup in Women’s Category

India’s top female player, Koneru Humpy, makes her return to the tournament after sitting out the 2024 Chess Olympiad. Joining her will be the gold-medal-winning Olympiad team of R. Vaishali, Harika Dronavalli, Divya and Vantika Agrawal, poised to continue their stellar form.

The international lineup includes top names like former World Rapid Champion Daniil Dubov and Wesley So in the Men’s section, while Russia’s Aleksandra Goryachkina, ranked World No. 5, leads a strong Women’s roster. The presence of stars like Kateryna Lagno, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Nana Dzagnidze, and Valentina Gunina guarantees an electrifying competition in both sections.