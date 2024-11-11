Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Aravindh Chithambaram clinches title on super GM debut

Aravindh Chithambaram made heads turn as he clinched the Chennai Grandmasters title on his super GM tournament debut at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on Monday.

The 25-year-old defeated Armenian-American Levon Aronian 2-0 in a tiebreak of the summit clash to win the title.

Aravindh started the tournament rather slowly as he procured five draws until the penultimate round, where he stunned Arjun Erigaisi, who was the sole leader, and opened up the title race. ]

Meanwhile in the challengers section, Pranav V emerged the victor and booked a spot in the masters segment for next year’s edition.

More to follow...