World Chess Championship 2024: Ding Liren’s bad form does not matter so much, says Gukesh’s coach Vishnu Prasanna

As the World Chess Championship match nears, one would think D Gukesh’s coach Vishnu Prasanna would be in the thick of match preparation.

But he insists that he’s “not a big part” of Gukesh’s team for the match. In fact, he says that his role has evolved from a coach to a mentor, emphasising that their current relationship is more casual and less focused on training.

“I’m just acting as a mentor and stuff. I think he’s probably ready for the event and as it gets closer, it’s becoming more tense as a fan and as a close friend. But yes, looking forward to the match,” he said during his visit to the ongoing Chennai Grandmasters classical chess tournament on Friday.

“We are discussing a lot of non-chess things now. Our relationship has changed a lot as he has also evolved. We don’t really discuss anything so useful. We are more, like, bantering. So, probably he comes and meets me when he is not training intensely,” said Prasanna.

“He just comes home to meet my family, and we are not doing anything regarding improvement (of Gukesh’s chess). We’ve gone out for lunches and stuff like that. My wife has also been interacting with him a lot now because we are not doing anything serious. So, she is also there in all our meetings now!” he added.

Vishnu Prasanna insists that he's "not a big part" of Gukesh's team for the match against Ding Liren.

Asked how has the transition been for him, he said, “I think it’s been natural, actually. I mean it happened by its abidance. We did not really plan anything or stuff like that. But as he found a very solid team and very good guidance, I just shifted my role to whatever was required for him. We are comfortable even in this zone.”

Lately, Gukesh’s primary training partner has been Grzegorz Gajewski, a Polish grandmaster. Gukesh has been in fine form, which has made him experts’ and even some players’ favourite to win the match. So much so, that even his opponent, the reigning World champion Ding Liren, has talked up Gukesh, downplaying himself.

“I’m sure Gukesh is smart enough not to take that too seriously. I don’t think Gukesh considers himself a favourite. And even if he does, you start from 0-0, I guess. Whatever has happened so far, does not have a real impact. I think only after game one, you will know who is the favourite; or, after game two or three, when the players show the cards there - how nervous they are there,” Prasanna said.

“So, his (Ding’s) bad form so far does not matter so much. I’m sure he has worked on himself over the past few months. So, yes, it will be an interesting match, I’m sure. Favourite is an exaggeration. I mean right after Gukesh won the Candidates also, there was a discussion that he was the favourite. But I kind of talked against it. I would still say that it’s pretty even on that day,” he added.

“If Ding’s bad form continues, probably Gukesh is going to do well. But it’s very unlikely that you are not motivated to play the World Championship (well). You are mostly at your best yet, probably. It would be very hard to believe that you would approach an open and the World Championship with the same kind of motivation. So, I’m sure it will be a tough challenge,” says Prasanna.

But when asked where he stands as a chess fan, he tips Gukesh to win too.

“I would like him to win. So, I would rather not think about it until it happens. I mean that’s what I’ve been trained to do. The more you think about it, I think the more you get nervous. I would rather leave it till the moment comes. I’m sure the match is not in Ding’s favour. That is already a very good place to be,” Prasanna said.

Asked if Gukesh seemingly having become a favourite to win the title has made him extra nervous as a mentor, and if he would skip watching games because of nervousness, he said, “I’m not going (to Singapore for the match). But, of course, I will be watching. I try to be as objective as possible. That allows me to do my job w’ell - not being emotional. But (during) the Candidates, last game was a bit nervous. So, I’m sure there will be some nerves here also.