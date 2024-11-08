 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match being played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 09:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
File photo: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File photo: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Al Nassr will face Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at the Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be looking to close the gap to leader and defending champion Al Hilal, who has 25 points from nine games.

Even though it is unbeaten in the league, Al Nassr is third in the table with 19 points, five behind Al Ittihad in second place.

ALSO READ | French minister slams PSG’s ‘Free Palestine’ banner as France vs Israel Paris game approaches

Stefano Pioli’s side is coming off a dominant 5-1 win against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League while Al Riyadh is winless in its last three games, playing out a 2-2 draw against Damac in its last fixture.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Riyadh: Borjan (gk), Selemani, Tambakti, Asiri, Barbet, Khaibari, Bayesh, Kal, Toze, Mensah, Al-Aqel

Al Nassr: Bento (gk), Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Talisca, Otavio, Mane, Ronaldo

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST, on Friday, November 8 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?
The Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 152/6, trails by 9; Krishna removes Peirson
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 3: Chandigarh in control vs Delhi; Assam trails vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  3. Europa League 2024-25: Poor first half cost Spurs at Galatasaray, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  4. AUS vs PAK LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Afridi removes Fraser-McGurk, Australia loses first wicket
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA: Lakers assigns Bronny James to G-League squad
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Europa League 2024-25: Poor first half cost Spurs at Galatasaray, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  3. Mexico’s most-capped footballer, Andres Guardado, set to retire at end of season
    Reuters
  4. Conference League: Chelsea defeats FC Noah 8-0 to stay top
    Reuters
  5. Europa League 2024-25: Osimhen brace helps Galatasaray beat 10-man Spurs 
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 152/6, trails by 9; Krishna removes Peirson
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 3: Chandigarh in control vs Delhi; Assam trails vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  3. Europa League 2024-25: Poor first half cost Spurs at Galatasaray, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  4. AUS vs PAK LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Afridi removes Fraser-McGurk, Australia loses first wicket
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA: Lakers assigns Bronny James to G-League squad
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment