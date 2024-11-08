Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW
Al Nassr will face Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at the Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be looking to close the gap to leader and defending champion Al Hilal, who has 25 points from nine games.
Even though it is unbeaten in the league, Al Nassr is third in the table with 19 points, five behind Al Ittihad in second place.
ALSO READ | French minister slams PSG’s ‘Free Palestine’ banner as France vs Israel Paris game approaches
Stefano Pioli’s side is coming off a dominant 5-1 win against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League while Al Riyadh is winless in its last three games, playing out a 2-2 draw against Damac in its last fixture.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Al Riyadh: Borjan (gk), Selemani, Tambakti, Asiri, Barbet, Khaibari, Bayesh, Kal, Toze, Mensah, Al-Aqel
Al Nassr: Bento (gk), Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Talisca, Otavio, Mane, Ronaldo
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match kick off?
Where to watch the Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?
Latest on Sportstar
- India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 152/6, trails by 9; Krishna removes Peirson
- Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 3: Chandigarh in control vs Delhi; Assam trails vs Tamil Nadu
- Europa League 2024-25: Poor first half cost Spurs at Galatasaray, says Postecoglou
- AUS vs PAK LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Afridi removes Fraser-McGurk, Australia loses first wicket
- NBA: Lakers assigns Bronny James to G-League squad
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE