AUS vs PAK LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Australia five wickets down as Rauf, Afridi wreak havoc

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE updates of the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan, being held at the Adelaide Oval.
Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday.
The host leads the series 1-0 after securing a nervy two-wicket win in the series opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI - MATCH DETAILS
When will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan take place?
The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will take place on Friday, November 8.
Where will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan be held?
The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be held at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
When will the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan start?
The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will begin at 9:00 AM IST.
SQUAD
Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis.
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk) (c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan.
LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO
The second ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network at 9 AM IST in India. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
