Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George defeats Takuma Obayashi to reach semis

India’s Kiran George defeated Takuma Obayashi of Japan to enter the men’s singles semifinals of Korea Masters badminton tournament on Friday.

The 24-year-old Indian overcame his fifth seeded Japanese opponent 21-14, 21-16 in the quarterfinals in a match that lasted 39 minutes.

Earlier, the World number 44 George upset third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 19-21, 21-17 in the second round.

George runs into Thailand’s top seed and world number five Kunlavut Vitidsarn -- who won 21-15, 21-11 against Liu Liang of China -- in the semifinals on Saturday.

George is the lone Indian shuttler competing in the tournament.

After 1-1 scoreline, he was always in the lead in the first game. When George zoomed to 15-6 lead, Obayashi made a brief resistance, closing down the gap to 12-16. But that was all the Japanese could do as George notched four straight points to take the first game.

The second game was a much closer affair as the duo breathed down each other’s neck.

George was initially 7-3 ahead but Obayashi fought back to make it 8-8. After that, it was a neck-and-neck contest. But from 17-16, George grabbed four straight points to seal the second game and the match.

