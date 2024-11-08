 />
Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George defeats Takuma Obayashi to reach semis

India's Kiran George defeated Takuma Obayashi of Japan to enter the men's singles semifinals of Korea Masters badminton tournament on Friday.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 10:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Kiran George in action. (File Photo)
India's Kiran George in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Kiran George in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Kiran George defeated Takuma Obayashi of Japan to enter the men’s singles semifinals of Korea Masters badminton tournament on Friday.

The 24-year-old Indian overcame his fifth seeded Japanese opponent 21-14, 21-16 in the quarterfinals in a match that lasted 39 minutes.

Earlier, the World number 44 George upset third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 19-21, 21-17 in the second round.

George runs into Thailand’s top seed and world number five Kunlavut Vitidsarn -- who won 21-15, 21-11 against Liu Liang of China -- in the semifinals on Saturday.

George is the lone Indian shuttler competing in the tournament.

After 1-1 scoreline, he was always in the lead in the first game. When George zoomed to 15-6 lead, Obayashi made a brief resistance, closing down the gap to 12-16. But that was all the Japanese could do as George notched four straight points to take the first game.

The second game was a much closer affair as the duo breathed down each other’s neck.

George was initially 7-3 ahead but Obayashi fought back to make it 8-8. After that, it was a neck-and-neck contest. But from 17-16, George grabbed four straight points to seal the second game and the match.

(With inputs from PTI)

Kiran George

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
