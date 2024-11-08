Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 3: Chandigarh in control vs Delhi; Assam trails vs Tamil Nadu

- November 08, 2024 08:46Assam vs TN Day 2 Report
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Skipper Denish Das leads Assam’s strong reply to Tamil Nadu on Day 2
Skipper Denish Das hit an unbeaten half-century as he led Assam’s strong riposte to Tamil Nadu’s first innings total, ending the second day at 176 for three in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.
- November 08, 2024 08:30Kerala vs UP Day 2 Report
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar help Kerala seize control against Uttar Pradesh on Day 2
A calm and dutiful accumulation by captain Sachin Baby (83) and Salman Nizar (74 batting) and their 99-run sixth wicket partnership put Kerala in control of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Uttar Pradesh at the KCA-St.Xavier’s College ground here on Thursday.
- November 08, 2024 08:28Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.
