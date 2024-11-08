 />
Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 3: Chandigarh in control vs Delhi; Assam trails vs Tamil Nadu

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Follow for all the LIVE action from the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy season with matches happening across the country.

Updated : Nov 08, 2024 08:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Chandigarh's batter Shivam Bhambri plays a shot against Delhi during the 2nd day of Ranji Trophy cricket match between Chandigarh and Delhi at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh on Thursday.
Chandigarh's batter Shivam Bhambri plays a shot against Delhi during the 2nd day of Ranji Trophy cricket match between Chandigarh and Delhi at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Chandigarh's batter Shivam Bhambri plays a shot against Delhi during the 2nd day of Ranji Trophy cricket match between Chandigarh and Delhi at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy season with matches happening across the country. 

  • November 08, 2024 08:46
    Assam vs TN Day 2 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Skipper Denish Das leads Assam’s strong reply to Tamil Nadu on Day 2

    Skipper Denish Das hit an unbeaten half-century as he led Assam’s strong riposte to Tamil Nadu’s first innings total, ending the second day at 176 for three in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

  • November 08, 2024 08:37
    Chandigarh vs Delhi Day 2 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bhambri leads the way as Chandigarh nudges ahead of Delhi on Day 2

    Riding on opener Shivam Bhambri’s eye-catching knock of 80, Chandigarh managed to nudge ahead of Delhi on day two of a Group D Ranji Trophy contest here on Thursday.

  • November 08, 2024 08:30
    Kerala vs UP Day 2 Report

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar help Kerala seize control against Uttar Pradesh on Day 2

    A calm and dutiful accumulation by captain Sachin Baby (83) and Salman Nizar (74 batting) and their 99-run sixth wicket partnership put Kerala in control of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Uttar Pradesh at the KCA-St.Xavier’s College ground here on Thursday.

  • November 08, 2024 08:28
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. 

