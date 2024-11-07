 />
Siddhesh Lad eyes title with Mumbai after return to squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Four weeks since marking his return to Ranji Trophy, Lad was given a standing ovation by the Mumbai dressing room on Thursday, after notching up an unbeaten 169 against Odisha.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 19:28 IST , Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai’s Siddhesh Lad scored an unbeaten 169 in the first innings against Odisha, his highest individual score in First Class cricket.
Mumbai's Siddhesh Lad scored an unbeaten 169 in the first innings against Odisha, his highest individual score in First Class cricket.
infoIcon

Mumbai’s Siddhesh Lad scored an unbeaten 169 in the first innings against Odisha, his highest individual score in First Class cricket. | Photo Credit: PTI

When Siddhesh Lad sought a No Objection Certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association ahead of the 2022-23 season, the diminutive batter had thought he would never adorn the Lion’s Crest again. While playing local cricket, he had even turned into a regional broadcaster. But the need for an anchor in the middle order meant Lad was forced to return to the scheme of things, first in the pre-season preps and then in the Irani Cup.

Four weeks since marking his return to Ranji Trophy, Lad was given a standing ovation by the Mumbai dressing room on Thursday, after notching up an unbeaten 169 against Odisha, his highest individual score in First Class cricket.

“It just feels surreal and the whole credit goes to head coach Omkar Salvi and the rest of the support staff,” Lad said.

“When I came back from Goa, I thought I was done with it and didn’t have the motivation to go through the grind all over again. But everyone around me pushed me to the hilt and it feels great to have made the opportunity count,” he added.

Lad’s second-inning fifty on a turning track in Vadodara against Baroda gave a glimpse that he could still be relied on to be Mumbai’s ‘crisis man’, a title he had earned with his multiple rescue acts in his heydays. More than the tag, Lad is eyeing yet another Mumbai title.

“I just want to keep enjoying for as long as possible and help Mumbai win another Ranji title. Mumbai regained the Ranji Trophy last season, now I want to be a part of a winning squad, again” he said.

