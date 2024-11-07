Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Korou Singh starts for KBFC, Noah on the bench

Key Updates
- November 07, 2024 18:51Can the Moroccan come off the bench and be the difference if needed?
- November 07, 2024 18:34Hyderabad FC starting XI
Jongte (GK), Rafi, Alex, Sapic, Shrivas, Isaac, Alba, Rabeeh, Abhijith, Ramhlunchhunga, Allan
- November 07, 2024 18:33Kerala Blasters starting XI
Som (GK), Drincic, Coeff, Hormipam, Naocha, Aimen, Vibin, Sandeep, Luna, Jimenez, Korou
- November 07, 2024 18:13What can you expect from this clash between the southern sides?
ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters keen to learn from negatives and move on ahead of Hyderabad FC clash
After two consecutive losses, which pushed it down in the league table, Kerala Blasters has a good opportunity to climb up again when it plays Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.
- November 07, 2024 18:05Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE?
You can catch the action from Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE on the Sports18 network.
The LIVE stream of the Indian Super League match will be available on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to this Sportstar blog for all the latest updates from the fixture.
