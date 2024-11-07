 />
Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Korou Singh starts for KBFC, Noah on the bench

KBFC vs HFC: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Updated : Nov 07, 2024 18:51 IST

Team Sportstar
Vibin Mohanan of Kerala Blasters FC and Brandon Fernandes of Mumbai City FC in action in action during match 41 played between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season held at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai, on 3rd November 2024.
Vibin Mohanan of Kerala Blasters FC and Brandon Fernandes of Mumbai City FC in action in action during match 41 played between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season held at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai, on 3rd November 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL
lightbox-info

Vibin Mohanan of Kerala Blasters FC and Brandon Fernandes of Mumbai City FC in action in action during match 41 played between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season held at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai, on 3rd November 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

  • November 07, 2024 18:51
    Can the Moroccan come off the bench and be the difference if needed?
  • November 07, 2024 18:34
    Hyderabad FC starting XI

    Jongte (GK), Rafi, Alex, Sapic, Shrivas, Isaac, Alba, Rabeeh, Abhijith, Ramhlunchhunga, Allan

  • November 07, 2024 18:33
    Kerala Blasters starting XI

    Som (GK), Drincic, Coeff, Hormipam, Naocha, Aimen, Vibin, Sandeep, Luna, Jimenez, Korou

  • November 07, 2024 18:13
    What can you expect from this clash between the southern sides?

    ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters keen to learn from negatives and move on ahead of Hyderabad FC clash

    After two consecutive losses, which pushed it down in the league table, Kerala Blasters has a good opportunity to climb up again when it plays Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

  • November 07, 2024 18:05
    Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE?

    You can catch the action from Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE on the Sports18 network.

    The LIVE stream of the Indian Super League match will be available on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to this Sportstar blog for all the latest updates from the fixture.

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
