ISL 2024-25: FC Goa beats Punjab FC 2-1 to climb to third spot in standings

FC Goa registered a 2-1 victory over Punjab FC on Wednesday in the Indian Super League (ISL), marking its second consecutive win to climb to top-three in the standings.

Having played its second match in five days, FC Goa maintained its excellent form after breaking Bengaluru FC’s unbeaten streak 3-0, gaining a significant boost in confidence.

The win was thanks to the efforts of Iker Garrotxena, who scored one in the 49th minute and assisted in another scored by Armando Sadiku in the 22nd minute.

Punjab FC took the early lead through Asmir Sujik’s strike in the 13th minute.

However, the advantage lasted only nine minutes, as Sadiku equalised with a well-executed finish after a pass from Garrotxena.

The teams were unable to capitalise on further chances, and the first half ended 1-1.

In the second-half, FC Goa played with greater pace and intensity.

This paid off just four minutes after the break when Garrotxena scored the winning goal in the 49th minute.

He made no mistake with a left-footed strike from six yards.

The goal proved crucial, as FC Goa managed to hold on to its lead despite Punjab FC’s persistent efforts to level the score.

Both teams fought hard in the remaining 41 minutes, including injury time, but the defence from both sides stood firm, preventing any further goals.

With this victory, FC Goa moved to third place in the standings with 12 points from eight matches, having secured three wins.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, suffered its second defeat in six matches.