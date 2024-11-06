 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: FC Goa beats Punjab FC 2-1 to climb to third spot in standings

The win was thanks to the efforts of Iker Garrotxena, who scored one in the 49th minute and assisted in another scored by Armando Sadiku in the 22nd minute.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 22:21 IST , MARGAO - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FCG players celebrate after scoring the second goal against PFC.
FCG players celebrate after scoring the second goal against PFC. | Photo Credit: ISL
infoIcon

FCG players celebrate after scoring the second goal against PFC. | Photo Credit: ISL

FC Goa registered a 2-1 victory over Punjab FC on Wednesday in the Indian Super League (ISL), marking its second consecutive win to climb to top-three in the standings.

Having played its second match in five days, FC Goa maintained its excellent form after breaking Bengaluru FC’s unbeaten streak 3-0, gaining a significant boost in confidence.

The win was thanks to the efforts of Iker Garrotxena, who scored one in the 49th minute and assisted in another scored by Armando Sadiku in the 22nd minute.

ALSO READ | Kerala Blasters keen to learn from negatives and move on ahead of Hyderabad FC clash

Punjab FC took the early lead through Asmir Sujik’s strike in the 13th minute.

However, the advantage lasted only nine minutes, as Sadiku equalised with a well-executed finish after a pass from Garrotxena.

The teams were unable to capitalise on further chances, and the first half ended 1-1.

In the second-half, FC Goa played with greater pace and intensity.

This paid off just four minutes after the break when Garrotxena scored the winning goal in the 49th minute.

He made no mistake with a left-footed strike from six yards.

The goal proved crucial, as FC Goa managed to hold on to its lead despite Punjab FC’s persistent efforts to level the score.

Both teams fought hard in the remaining 41 minutes, including injury time, but the defence from both sides stood firm, preventing any further goals.

With this victory, FC Goa moved to third place in the standings with 12 points from eight matches, having secured three wins.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, suffered its second defeat in six matches.

Related Topics

FC Goa /

Punjab FC /

Bengaluru FC /

Iker Guarrotxena

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad’s centuries put Mumbai on top against Odisha on opening day
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Neeraj Chopra bid farewell to coach Klaus Bartonietz in a heartwarming social media post
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football legend Syed Nayeemuddin distraught after losing 1970 Asiad bronze medal
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Vidit slumps to second consecutive defeat; Arjun Erigaisi settles for draw
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa beats Punjab FC 2-1 to climb to third spot in standings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa beats Punjab FC 2-1 to climb to third spot in standings
    PTI
  2. Indian football legend Syed Nayeemuddin distraught after losing 1970 Asiad bronze medal
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters keen to learn from negatives and move on ahead of Hyderabad FC clash
    Stan Rayan
  4. Manolo Marquez: Future of Indian football lies in the teams to come, not the current national team
    Aashin Prasad
  5. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa looks to carry new-found confidence against in-form Punjab FC
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad’s centuries put Mumbai on top against Odisha on opening day
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Neeraj Chopra bid farewell to coach Klaus Bartonietz in a heartwarming social media post
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian football legend Syed Nayeemuddin distraught after losing 1970 Asiad bronze medal
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Chennai Grandmasters 2024: Vidit slumps to second consecutive defeat; Arjun Erigaisi settles for draw
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa beats Punjab FC 2-1 to climb to third spot in standings
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment