MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: FC Goa looks to carry new-found confidence against in-form Punjab FC

While FC Goa defeated Bengaluru FC 3-0 in its previous outing, Punjab FC has won five of its last six matches.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 17:38 IST , MARGAO - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: FC Goa’s Udanta Singh celebrating after scoring goal against Chennaiyin FC. during the ISL 2024-25 season.
FILE PHOTO: FC Goa’s Udanta Singh celebrating after scoring goal against Chennaiyin FC. during the ISL 2024-25 season. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: FC Goa’s Udanta Singh celebrating after scoring goal against Chennaiyin FC. during the ISL 2024-25 season. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Back to winning ways, host FC Goa will look to carry forward its new-found confidence and scale up the ladder when it takes on Punjab FC (PFC) in an Indian Super League match here on Wednesday.

Both the teams are confident following their recent results. While FC Goa defeated Bengaluru FC 3-0 in its previous outing, PFC has won five of its last six matches. The Punjab side is placed third on the points table with 12 points from five fixtures, while FC Goa is ranked seventh, having accumulated nine points from seven games.

The Gaurs have found the back of the net on 12 occasions from inside the 18-yard box this season — most such strikes by any side this season — with Armando Sadiku (6) and Borja Herrera (4) scoring most of the goals.

For Punjab FC, it should be wary of its backline, which has not been entirely sturdy this season.

ALSO READ: Manolo Marquez names 26 probables for Malaysia friendly; Yadwad earns maiden call-up

Against Bengaluru, FC Goa forced 16 high turnovers (winning the ball back within 40 metres of the opposition’s goal) — the most by any side in the ISL this season.

Consequently, Punjab FC will have to be fast-paced in passing, besides also ensuring that the Goans don’t dominate possession.

Punjab FC has been on a tremendous run lately, with its only loss so far this season coming last month against The Blues.

While its vibrant forward line has played a prominent role to its success lately, it also needed a well-coordinated performance from other departments.

Punjab FC has had three big chances per game — the highest by any side in the ISL — with eight of its nine goals this season coming from these opportunities, exhibiting the swiftness of the forward line. The Gaurs have been dominant against Punjab FC in ISL, remaining unbeaten with one win and a draw in their last two face-offs.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez affirmed that his players must stay positive regardless of the result.

“In my experience as a coach, you cannot be too negative or pessimistic if the team doesn’t do well. Obviously, you can be angry, but I don’t see much difference between the top teams and the teams below (in the table),” Marquez said.

On the other hand, Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis admitted that he is wary of FC Goa’s style of play, but was confident of his team’s performance.

“We will not adapt to them (FC Goa’s playing style). We will press them to adapt to us. We don’t care how they play other teams. We only care how other teams play against us,” Dilmperis said.

Related stories

Related Topics

FC Goa /

Punjab FC /

ISL /

ISL 2024-25 /

Manolo Marquez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register for the event on November 24-25; country-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba 9-7 Dabang Delhi; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats UP Yoddhas 33-30 as Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 points
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions League: Kobe end Gwangju’s perfect start to go top in ACL 2024-25
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa looks to carry new-found confidence against in-form Punjab FC
    PTI
  5. Controversy erupts as East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting officials endorse TMC candidate
    Shiv Sahay Singh
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa looks to carry new-found confidence against in-form Punjab FC
    PTI
  2. Mizoram Football Association bans three clubs, 25 players for match-fixing
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC returns to winning ways with dominant 5-1 victory against Jamshedpur
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Late goals help Mumbai City FC overpower Kerala Blasters in six-goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Juggernauts’ late surge falls short as NorthEast United wins 3-2 against Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register for the event on November 24-25; country-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba 9-7 Dabang Delhi; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats UP Yoddhas 33-30 as Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 points
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions League: Kobe end Gwangju’s perfect start to go top in ACL 2024-25
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa looks to carry new-found confidence against in-form Punjab FC
    PTI
  5. Controversy erupts as East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting officials endorse TMC candidate
    Shiv Sahay Singh
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment