MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Calls for Korea Football chief’s resignation intensify after Korean ministry says he flouted rules while hiring coaches

The audit’s interim findings last month showed that KFA President Chung Mong-gyu had breached the association’s rules by appointing the two coaches despite lacking the authority to do so.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 17:21 IST , SEOUL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The recommendation was included in the final results of an audit probing the organisation’s recruitment of Hong Myung-bo (in picture) and his predecessor Jurgen Klinsman.
The recommendation was included in the final results of an audit probing the organisation’s recruitment of Hong Myung-bo (in picture) and his predecessor Jurgen Klinsman. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The recommendation was included in the final results of an audit probing the organisation’s recruitment of Hong Myung-bo (in picture) and his predecessor Jurgen Klinsman. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Korea’s sports ministry on Tuesday called for the suspension of the Korea Football Association (KFA) chief for breaking its own rules when hiring two men’s national team head coaches.

The recommendation was included in the final results of an audit probing the organisation’s recruitment of Hong Myung-bo and his predecessor Jurgen Klinsmann, which sparked a public backlash amid accusations of favoritism. The audit also investigated suspected financial and administrative irregularities.

The audit’s interim findings last month showed that KFA President Chung Mong-gyu had breached the association’s rules by appointing the two coaches despite lacking the authority to do so.

Calls to the KFA went unanswered. Chung said at a parliamentary hearing late last month that the hiring process was not perfect but that he did not break any rules.

ALSO READ: South Korea coach vows to ‘protect’ Son Heung-min after national call-up after injury return

Hong said in September that his appointment was not the result of preferential treatment by the KFA.

The ministry demanded that Chung be suspended from duty and face appropriate disciplinary action alongside other senior KFA officials within a month, saying they had “incapacitated” the National Team Committee, an advisory body responsible for recruiting coaching staff.

“When the problems with the coach selection process were revealed, the KFA even distributed press releases with false rebuttals, deceiving the public,” it said in a statement.

It said the KFA also violated regulations in taking government subsidies and using its own funds.

The ministry called for the KFA to devise measures over the next two months to address procedural defects behind Hong’s appointment, including potentially naming new candidates through the National Team Committee.

Related Topics

South Korea /

Jurgen Klinsmann

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Calls for Korea Football chief’s resignation intensify after Korean ministry says he flouted rules while hiring coaches
    Reuters
  2. MotoGP 2024: Barcelona announced as season finale host with Martin, Bagnaia fighting for championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals 2024 due to injury; Ruud, De Minaur and Rublev complete Turin lineup
    Team Sportstar
  4. The problem of Mbappe and Real Madrid is he’s not a number nine, says Benzema
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Buoyed by Shreyas’ return, Mumbai looks to get campaign back on track against Odisha
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Calls for Korea Football chief’s resignation intensify after Korean ministry says he flouted rules while hiring coaches
    Reuters
  2. Neymar suspects latest injury nothing more serious than cramp
    Reuters
  3. Manolo Marquez names 26 probables for Malaysia friendly; Yadwad earns maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mario Balotelli makes first Serie A appearance in four years as Genoa defeats Parma
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League: There are no favourites in a match, says Juventus’ Motta ahead of clash with Lille
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Calls for Korea Football chief’s resignation intensify after Korean ministry says he flouted rules while hiring coaches
    Reuters
  2. MotoGP 2024: Barcelona announced as season finale host with Martin, Bagnaia fighting for championship
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals 2024 due to injury; Ruud, De Minaur and Rublev complete Turin lineup
    Team Sportstar
  4. The problem of Mbappe and Real Madrid is he’s not a number nine, says Benzema
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Buoyed by Shreyas’ return, Mumbai looks to get campaign back on track against Odisha
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment