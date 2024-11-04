MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Korea coach vows to ‘protect’ Son Heung-min after national call-up after injury return

The Spurs and South Korea skipper missed recent weeks with a hamstring problem and on his return was subbed off in Tottenham’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 14:59 IST , Seoul - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur reacts as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Aston Villa FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur reacts as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Aston Villa FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur reacts as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Aston Villa FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Son Heung-min was included in the South Korea squad named Monday for World Cup qualifiers this month, with coach Hong Myung-bo vowing to “protect his health”.

The Spurs and South Korea skipper missed recent weeks with a hamstring problem and on his return was subbed off in Tottenham’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said the decision to take the 32-year-old off before the hour was a precaution.

Son did not feature for South Korea in World Cup qualifiers last month but was named in Hong’s squad for upcoming games against Kuwait and Palestine.

ALSO READ | Liverpool’s Konate downplays injury, says he won’t miss game time

“We will see how much his playing time increases in the next two matches (for Spurs) and that will be part of our preparation for the two November games,” Hong said, according to the news agency Yonhap.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to push him hard on the national team just because he has returned to action for his club.”

Hong added: “I obviously understand he wants to play for the national team but first and foremost we have to protect his health.”

South Korea are on course for the 2026 World Cup, sitting top of its group in the pivotal third Asian qualifying round with three wins and a draw.

Related stories

Related Topics

Son Heung-min /

South Korea /

Ange Postecoglou

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Korea coach vows to ‘protect’ Son Heung-min after national call-up after injury return
    AFP
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, 1st ODI: Pakistan 203 all out; Australia loses six wickets in chase; Rauf picks three
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mourinho lays into ‘man of the match’ VAR after Fenerbahce’s win
    Reuters
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: Warm-up matches would have given first-timers to Australia better chance to succeed
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. South Korea coach vows to ‘protect’ Son Heung-min after national call-up after injury return
    AFP
  2. Mourinho lays into ‘man of the match’ VAR after Fenerbahce’s win
    Reuters
  3. Defending champion Leverkusen to meet Bayern Munich in German Cup last 16
    AFP
  4. Ligue 1 2024-25: Greenwood scores winner as Marseille moves up to second place; PSG tops table
    AP
  5. WSL 2024-25: Chelsea thrashes Everton 5-0, moves to second place behind Manchester City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Korea coach vows to ‘protect’ Son Heung-min after national call-up after injury return
    AFP
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, 1st ODI: Pakistan 203 all out; Australia loses six wickets in chase; Rauf picks three
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mourinho lays into ‘man of the match’ VAR after Fenerbahce’s win
    Reuters
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: Warm-up matches would have given first-timers to Australia better chance to succeed
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment