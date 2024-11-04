Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad

BRIDGE
India Seniors win silver at Bridge Olympiad
India Seniors signed off with a silver medal as they went down 165-258 to USA in the final of the 16th World Bridge Olympiad here.
The Indian team comprised Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi , Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat, Ravi Goenka and Girish Bijoor, who is the non-playing captain.
In the 96 board final, which took place over two days and six segments, the competition was neck and neck after the first two segments.
However, USA won the third segment decisively, with a score of 53-7 IMPs, and from there, it never looked back, despite the Indian team’s determined efforts.
Meanwhile, in two pairs events held alongside the final, the young Indian duo of Sanjit Dey and Binod Shaw excelled, finishing as the top performers in both events and ending their maiden international competition on a high note.
- PTI
TENNIS
Balaji-Andreozzi pair makes opening-round exit from Moselle Open
Indian tennis player N Sriram Balaji and his Argentine partner Guido Andreozzi made an early exit from the Moselle Open after losing their men’s doubles first-round match here.
The Indo-Argentine duo squandered a one-set lead, ultimately losing 7-6, 2-6, 7-10 to the Dutch team of Matwe Middlekoop and Jean-Julien Rojer on Sunday.
Balaji and Andreozzi relied on their strong first serve to secure the opening set in a tie-break. However, Middlekoop and Rojer dominated the second set, winning it 6-2.
In the deciding set, Middlekoop and Rojer came from behind to claim victory, winning the tie-breaker 10-7 with an impressive return game.
Sumit Nagal had also made a first-round exit after losing to France’s Corentin Moutet from the singles competition earlier on Sunday.
- PTI
