MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fans will see a new side of Indian women’s hockey team, says coach Harendra ahead of ACT

Harendra, who was named chief coach in April this year after India failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, said the team has worked on its combinations and decision-making in the shooting circle, aiming to lift the trophy.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 20:21 IST , Rajgir - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File image of Harendra Singh.
File image of Harendra Singh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

File image of Harendra Singh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

The Indian women’s hockey team has been struggling this year but chief coach Harendra Singh on Monday promised that his wards will play as a “new side” and will not disappoint the fans during the Asian Champions Trophy, beginning here on November 11.

Harendra, who was named chief coach in April this year after India failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, said the team has worked on its combinations and decision-making in the shooting circle, aiming to lift the trophy.

“Each team will come with the goal of winning the trophy, and we have spent the last five months preparing with the Asian Champions Trophy in mind. We identified areas for improvement, such as combinations and decision-making in the shooting circle, and have worked on them,” said Harendra after the home team’s arrival here.

“I am confident that hockey fans will witness a new side of the Indian women’s hockey team this time, and they won’t be disappointed,” he said.

ALSO READ | Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers signs Olympian Jacob Whetton

The November 11-20 tournament will feature defending champion India alongside Paris Olympics silver medallist China, as well as Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

India will open its campaign against Malaysia on November 11, followed by a match against Korea on November 12. After a day of rest, India will face Thailand (November 14) and China (November 16) before taking on Japan on November 17.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals to be played on November 19. The final is slated on November 20.

Captain Salima Tete said the team worked on making improvements in the final third during their training sessions in Bengaluru.

“We have been training rigorously at SAI Bengaluru for the Asian Champions Trophy. In previous matches, we faced challenges in the final third of the pitch, so we have focused significantly on improving in that area,” she said.

“We will take it match by match and aim to perform well in each one; every team poses a different challenge, and we won’t take any opponent lightly. We’ve prepared well, and we’re confident our hard work will show on the turf.

“This is the first time we’re playing international hockey in Bihar, and we hope to inspire all the girls in the region with our performances,” she added.

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy /

Harendra Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan 26-8 Gujarat Giants; Pardeep Narwal in action next in Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fans will see a new side of Indian women’s hockey team, says coach Harendra ahead of ACT
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says competitions should have been suspended after Spain’s flash floods
    Reuters
  5. Taylor Fritz fifth to book spot in ATP Finals in Turin
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Fans will see a new side of Indian women’s hockey team, says coach Harendra ahead of ACT
    PTI
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers signs Olympian Jacob Whetton
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey Nationals 2024: Olympic bronze medallists Lalit Upadhyay, Rajkumar Pal set to shine for Uttar Pradesh
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Free passes available online for hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey Nationals 2024: Several India Internationals sit out; Craig Fulton set to attend
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan 26-8 Gujarat Giants; Pardeep Narwal in action next in Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fans will see a new side of Indian women’s hockey team, says coach Harendra ahead of ACT
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says competitions should have been suspended after Spain’s flash floods
    Reuters
  5. Taylor Fritz fifth to book spot in ATP Finals in Turin
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment