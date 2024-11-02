Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Free passes available online for hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar

Free passes for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024, to be held from November 11 to 20 in Rajgir, Bihar, can now be booked online.

A total of six teams - China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand - will take part in the event.

India won the 2016 edition before reclaiming the title last year. After Malaysia, India will face Korea on November 12, followed by matches against Thailand (November 14), China (November 16) and Japan (November 17).

The top four teams will enter the semifinal after the round robin format, followed by the final on November 20.

The free online passes can be booked HERE.