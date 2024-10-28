Hockey India League 2024-25: Lucas Toscani joins Delhi SG Pipers as replacement for Christopher Ruhr

Argentina midfielder Lucas Toscani joined Delhi SG Pipers’ men’s squad as replacement for German Christopher Ruhr ahead of the upcoming Hockey India League 2024-25 season.
Ruhr was ruled out of the league “due to medical reasons”, as posted by the club’s X account on Monday. The two-time Olympic medallist was acquired by the franchise for Rs 18 lakh.
Toscani was part of the Argentina squad that bowed out from the Paris 2024 Olympics after a loss to Germany in the quarterfinals.
The Argentine won the Pan American Cup (2022) and Pan American Games (2023) with the national team.
A few days ago, Australian defender Corey Weyer was roped by the team in as a replacement for fellow Australian Flynn Ogilvie, who opted out of the league due to personal reasons.
Updated Delhi SG Pipers men’s squad for Hockey India League 2024-25 season
