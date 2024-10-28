MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India League 2024-25: Lucas Toscani joins Delhi SG Pipers as replacement for Christopher Ruhr

Ruhr was ruled out of the league “due to medical reasons”, as posted by the club’s X account on Monday. The two-time Olympic medallist was acquired by the franchise for Rs 18 lakh.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 15:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lucas Toscani of Argentina runs for the ball during the Men’s FIH Field Hockey Pro League match between Australia and Argentina at Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre on March 16, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.
FILE PHOTO: Lucas Toscani of Argentina runs for the ball during the Men’s FIH Field Hockey Pro League match between Australia and Argentina at Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre on March 16, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Lucas Toscani of Argentina runs for the ball during the Men’s FIH Field Hockey Pro League match between Australia and Argentina at Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre on March 16, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina midfielder Lucas Toscani joined Delhi SG Pipers’ men’s squad as replacement for German Christopher Ruhr ahead of the upcoming Hockey India League 2024-25 season.

Ruhr was ruled out of the league “due to medical reasons”, as posted by the club’s X account on Monday. The two-time Olympic medallist was acquired by the franchise for Rs 18 lakh.

Toscani was part of the Argentina squad that bowed out from the Paris 2024 Olympics after a loss to Germany in the quarterfinals.

The Argentine won the Pan American Cup (2022) and Pan American Games (2023) with the national team.

A few days ago, Australian defender Corey Weyer was roped by the team in as a replacement for fellow Australian Flynn Ogilvie, who opted out of the league due to personal reasons.

Updated Delhi SG Pipers men’s squad for Hockey India League 2024-25 season
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Rohit, Pau Clapes (Spain), Joginder Singh, Corey Weyer (Australia)
Midfielders: Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Willott KY (Australia), Ankit Pal, Lucas Toscani (Argentina), Jorrit Croon (Netherlands), Manjeet, Thokchom Kingson Singh
Forwards: Tomas Domene (Argentina), Nicolas De Kerpel (Belgium), Dilraj Singh, Aditya Lalage, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sumit Kumar, Iktidar Ishrat
Goalkeepers: Tomas Santiago (Argentina), Pawan, Adarsh G

