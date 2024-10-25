MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey India League 2024-25: Delhi SG Pipers acquires star Australian defender Corey Weyer

Weyer, 28, brings a wealth of international experience to the Pipers, having played in the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar, where Australia secured the bronze medal. 

Published : Oct 25, 2024 18:39 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Weyer is known for his powerful drag-flicking ability, which will enhance the Pipers’ defensive lineup and provide an additional set-piece option.
Weyer is known for his powerful drag-flicking ability, which will enhance the Pipers’ defensive lineup and provide an additional set-piece option. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Weyer is known for his powerful drag-flicking ability, which will enhance the Pipers’ defensive lineup and provide an additional set-piece option. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian defender Corey Weyer has been roped in by Delhi SG Pipers for the upcoming season of Hockey India League (HIL), the club said on Friday.

The 28-year-old Weyer comes as a replacement for fellow Australian Flynn Ogilvie, who opted out of the league due to personal reasons.

Weyer is known for his powerful drag-flicking ability, which will enhance the Pipers’ defensive lineup and provide an additional set-piece option.

“We welcome Corey to Delhi SG Pipers family. He is a great addition to our team as he is strong defender and his addition will only fortify our backline,” SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE) CEO, Mahesh Bhupathi said in a statement.

“As a team, we are really excited because we have managed to rope in a top-notch player in the form of Corey.” Weyer made his international debut for the Kookaburras in 2017 and was a member of the Paris Olympics squad.

ALSO READ: Full list of sold and unsold players at Hockey India League Auction 2024

He brings a wealth of international experience to the Pipers, having played in the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar, where Australia secured the bronze medal. He also earned gold medals at the 2019 Oceania Cup and 2014 Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China.

“Corey is a great defender and a world-class distributor of the ball. He also brings with him an extra dragflicking option,” Graham Reid, head coach of the men’s team of Delhi SG Pipers said.

“Weyer’s selection for the Delhi SG Pipers aligns with the team’s goal of bolstering the defence with a player who has proven himself at the highest level of international hockey.” Weyer has 63 caps for the national team and his return to the Kookaburras’ fold is a testament to his improved form and physical capabilities.

Related Topics

Hockey India League 2024 /

Australia /

Delhi SG Pipers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A wins the toss, opts to bat against IND-A; Lineups released
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Delhi SG Pipers acquires star Australian defender Corey Weyer
    PTI
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: Sachin in action as Patna Pirates takes on upbeat Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: High-flying Tamil Nadu favourites in home clash against Chhattisgarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: With India under pressure, bowling coach Morkel hopes for some standout performances
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25: Delhi SG Pipers acquires star Australian defender Corey Weyer
    PTI
  2. Sultan of Johor Cup: India holds NZ to a thrilling 3-3 draw
    PTI
  3. Indian hockey team beats Germany 5-3 in second Test but loses two-match series
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series: Aditya Lalage’s goal in penalty shoot-out creates controversy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rani Rampal retires: The Rani of Indian women’s hockey calls it a day after 16 years on the turf
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup: AFG-A wins the toss, opts to bat against IND-A; Lineups released
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Delhi SG Pipers acquires star Australian defender Corey Weyer
    PTI
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 updates: Sachin in action as Patna Pirates takes on upbeat Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan later
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: High-flying Tamil Nadu favourites in home clash against Chhattisgarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: With India under pressure, bowling coach Morkel hopes for some standout performances
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment