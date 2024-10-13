Hockey India League Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players

The HIL 2024 player auction, being held in Delhi on October 13, 14 and 16, will witness more than 1000 players going under the hammer.

More than 1000 players are going under the hammer, including international stars and domestic talents:

- Over 400 domestic men’s players

- Over 150 overseas men’s players

- Over 250 domestic women’s players

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh is the highest paid player so far, who has been roped in by Soorman Hockey Club (Punjab franchise) for Rs 78 Lakhs.

Indian forward Abhishek is the second-highest paid player bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for a sum of Rs 72 lakhs.

HOCKEY INDIA LEAGUE 2024 AUCTION LIVE UPDATES

Player categories

Base price categories

Players are divided into three base price categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh based on the value they selected for themselves. The breakdown is as follow:

- Over 600 players in the Rs 2 lakh category

- Over 250 players in the Rs 5 lakh category

- Over 250 players in the Rs 10 lakh category

SOLD PLAYERS Gurjant Singh - 19L - Soorma Mandeep - 25L - Gonasika Manpreet - 42L - Gonasika Sukhjeet - 42L - Bengal Amit Rohidas - 48L - Tamil Nilakanta - 34L - Hyderabad Sanjay - 38L - Kalinga Lancers Lalit Upadhyay - 28L - UP Rudras Vivek Sagar Prasad - 40L - Soorma Hardik - 70L - UP Rudras Harmanpreet - 78L - Soorma Sumit - 46L - Hyderabad Abhishek - 72L - Tigers Jugraj - 48L - Tigers Krishan - 32L - Kalinga Shamsher - 42L - Delhi Jarmanpreet - 38L - Delhi Raj Kumar Pal - 40L - Delhi David Harte - IRE GK - BP 10 - 32L - Tamil Nadu Dragons Jean Paul Danneburg - GER GK - 27L - Toofans Oliver Payne - GBR GK - 15L - Gonasika Pirmin Blaak - NED GK - 25L - Tigers Tomas Santiago - ARG GK - 10L - Delhi Vincent Vanasch - BEL GK - 23L - Soorma HC Suraj Karkera - 22L - Gonasika Pawan - 15L - Delhi