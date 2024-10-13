MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India League Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players

The HIL 2024 player auction, being held in Delhi on October 13, 14 and 16, will witness more than 1000 players going under the hammer.

Updated : Oct 13, 2024 18:01 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India's captain Harmanpreet Singh (l) celebrates with teammates.
FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh (l) celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh (l) celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: PTI

The HIL 2024 player auction, being held in Delhi on October 13, 14 and 16, will witness more than 1000 players going under the hammer.

More than 1000 players are going under the hammer, including international stars and domestic talents:

- Over 400 domestic men’s players

- Over 150 overseas men’s players

- Over 250 domestic women’s players

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh is the highest paid player so far, who has been roped in by Soorman Hockey Club (Punjab franchise) for Rs 78 Lakhs.

Indian forward Abhishek is the second-highest paid player bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for a sum of Rs 72 lakhs.

HOCKEY INDIA LEAGUE 2024 AUCTION LIVE UPDATES

Player categories

Base price categories

Players are divided into three base price categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh based on the value they selected for themselves. The breakdown is as follow:

- Over 600 players in the Rs 2 lakh category

- Over 250 players in the Rs 5 lakh category

- Over 250 players in the Rs 10 lakh category

SOLD PLAYERS
Gurjant Singh - 19L - Soorma
Mandeep - 25L - Gonasika
Manpreet - 42L - Gonasika
Sukhjeet - 42L - Bengal
Amit Rohidas - 48L - Tamil
Nilakanta - 34L - Hyderabad
Sanjay - 38L - Kalinga Lancers
Lalit Upadhyay - 28L - UP Rudras
Vivek Sagar Prasad - 40L - Soorma
Hardik - 70L - UP Rudras
Harmanpreet - 78L - Soorma
Sumit - 46L - Hyderabad
Abhishek - 72L - Tigers
Jugraj - 48L - Tigers
Krishan - 32L - Kalinga
Shamsher - 42L - Delhi
Jarmanpreet - 38L - Delhi
Raj Kumar Pal - 40L - Delhi
David Harte - IRE GK - BP 10 - 32L - Tamil Nadu Dragons
Jean Paul Danneburg - GER GK - 27L - Toofans
Oliver Payne - GBR GK - 15L - Gonasika
Pirmin Blaak - NED GK - 25L - Tigers
Tomas Santiago - ARG GK - 10L - Delhi
Vincent Vanasch - BEL GK - 23L - Soorma HC
Suraj Karkera - 22L - Gonasika
Pawan - 15L - Delhi
UNSOLD PLAYERS
Andrew Charter - AUS GK - BP 10
James Carr - IRE GK - BP 10
Benjamin Rennie - AUS - BP 10
Dominic Dixon - NZ GK - BP 10
Edgar Reynaud - FRA GK - BP 10

