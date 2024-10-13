Hockey India League 2024-25: Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal roped in by Soorma Hockey Club

Indian hockey greats Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal were roped in by Soorma Hockey Club as Indian coaches and mentors for the men’s and women’s teams, respectively, in the Hockey India League 2024-25 on Sunday.

In the men’s coaching setup, Sardar will be joined by international coach Jeroen Baart, analytical coach Michael Cosma, and technical consultant Arjun Halappa. Meanwhile, Jude Menezes (international coach), Harvinder Singh (assistant coach), and Sean Dancer (analytical coach) complete the lineup for the women’s team.

Sardar, a former captain of the Indian men’s hockey team with 314 caps to his name, was named Player of the Tournament in the first edition of the HIL in 2013 with Delhi Waveriders. He has played in all editions of the league and has coached the Indian Sub Junior and Hockey5s teams post-retirement.

“The Hockey India League is a great platform for young and talented players and coaches alike. It’s also a fantastic product for fans of the sport. I am eager to share my knowledge and help the young players from India reach greater heights, along with the rest of the coaching team. This is an exciting project, and we will do everything we can to make it a success,” Sardar shared.

Rani has inspired a generation of women to take up the sport with her performances for the Indian women’s hockey team. She has scored an astounding 205 goals in 254 outings for the national team and played a crucial role in the team’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

“I have been eager to explore areas that the sport of hockey has to offer beyond just being a player. So, when this opportunity to be a mentor and a coach for Soorma Hockey Club came my way, I decided to take it.

“This is the first time a league of this stature is being conducted for women in the country, and it is going to help raise the standard of hockey. The auction is coming up soon, and we aim to assemble the best team in the league. I am looking forward to the season and will give all I can to help this team succeed,” Rani added.