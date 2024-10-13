MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India League 2024 Auction: Jarmanpreet Singh sold to Delhi SG Pipers for 38 lakhs

Jarmanpreet Singh, who was part of the Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian squad, will play for Delhi SG Pipers in the Hockey India League 2024-25.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 16:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jarmanpreet Singh of Team India during the Men’s Pool B match between Australia and India on day seven of the Paris Olympic Games.
Jarmanpreet Singh of Team India during the Men’s Pool B match between Australia and India on day seven of the Paris Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jarmanpreet Singh of Team India during the Men's Pool B match between Australia and India on day seven of the Paris Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jarmanpreet Singh, who was part of the Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian squad, will play for Delhi SG Pipers in the Hockey India League 2024-25.

The defender was picked by the team for 38 lakhs during the players’ auction in Delhi on Sunday.

Jarmanpreet was part of the Indian junior team at the Junior World Cup 2016 and made his senior international debut with the silver medal-winning side at the 2018 Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy.

The 28-year-old was a member of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. He also played at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy at which India won its record-extending fifth title.

The Amritsar-born Jarmanpreet made his debut as an Olympian at Paris. He joins Shamsher Singh and Raj Kumar Pal who were picked by the Delhi side.

