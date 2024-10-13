MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India League 2024 Auction: Krishan Pathak picked by Kalinga Lancers for Rs 32 lakh

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who was part of the Indian squad which recently won the Asian Champions Trophy, will play for Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League 2024-25.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 16:12 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak.
FILE PHOTO: Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/THE HINDU

