Hockey India League 2024 Auction: Krishan Pathak picked by Kalinga Lancers for Rs 32 lakh

Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who was part of the Indian squad which recently won the Asian Champions Trophy, will play for Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League 2024-25.
He was picked by the Odisha team for Rs 32 lakh during the players’ auction in Delhi on Sunday.
More to follow...
