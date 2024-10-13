Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Players, teams, base price details, live streaming info and more

- October 13, 2024 13:50HIL 2024 Auction: All you need to know
- October 13, 2024 13:46Who is the auctioneer for Day 1?
For the Men’s Auction, we have renowned sports anchor Archana Vijaya as the auctioneer.
- October 13, 2024 13:36What are the teams in Men’s tournament?
Delhi SG Pipers
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
UP Rudras
Hyderabad Toofans
Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab)
Kalinga Lancers (Odisha)
Team Gonasika (Visakhapatnam)
- October 13, 2024 13:23When will HIL 2024 auction begin on Day 1?
The Hockey India League 2024 Auction on Day 1, which is men’s auction, will being from 2:30PM onwards.
- October 13, 2024 13:21Where to watch HIL 2024 auction?
The Hockey India League 2024-25 Player Auction will be broadcast on DD Sports. The auction, will also be live-streamed on the newly launched Hockey India League YouTube channel.
- October 13, 2024 13:21Base price categories
Players are divided into three base price categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh based on the value they selected for themselves.
- October 13, 2024 13:15Player Pool
Over 650 men’s players have registered for the HIL 2024-25 auction, with a balance of domestic and international talent:
Over 400 domestic men’s players
Over 150 overseas men’s players
Day 1 auction will feature only men’s players
- October 13, 2024 12:59Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 1 of the Hockey India League 2024 auction happening at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi on Sunday.
After a seven-year hiatus, HIL 2024-25 is making its comeback with an expanded format that includes both men’s and, for the first time ever, an exclusive women’s league, running concurrently.
