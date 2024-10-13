MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Players, teams, base price details, live streaming info and more

HIL Auction 2024: Follow all the live coverage from Day 1 of the Hockey India League 2024 auction happening at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi on Sunday.

Updated : Oct 13, 2024 13:52 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Hockey India League 2024 auction ahead of the new season. 

  • October 13, 2024 13:50
    HIL 2024 Auction: All you need to know

    Hockey India League 2024 Auction: Players, schedule, base price details, live streaming info and more

    The players’ auction for the 2024-25 season of the Hockey India League (HIL) is scheduled to take place from October 13 to 15 at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

  • October 13, 2024 13:46
    Who is the auctioneer for Day 1?

    For the Men’s Auction, we have renowned sports anchor Archana Vijaya as the auctioneer. 

  • October 13, 2024 13:36
    What are the teams in Men’s tournament?

    Delhi SG Pipers

    Tamil Nadu Dragons

    Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

    UP Rudras

    Hyderabad Toofans

    Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab)

    Kalinga Lancers (Odisha)

    Team Gonasika (Visakhapatnam)

  • October 13, 2024 13:23
    When will HIL 2024 auction begin on Day 1?

    The Hockey India League 2024 Auction on Day 1, which is men’s auction, will being from 2:30PM onwards. 

  • October 13, 2024 13:21
    Where to watch HIL 2024 auction?

    The Hockey India League 2024-25 Player Auction will be broadcast on DD Sports. The auction, will also be live-streamed on the newly launched Hockey India League YouTube channel.

  • October 13, 2024 13:21
    Base price categories

    Players are divided into three base price categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh based on the value they selected for themselves.

  • October 13, 2024 13:15
    Player Pool

    Over 650 men’s players have registered for the HIL 2024-25 auction, with a balance of domestic and international talent:

    Over 400 domestic men’s players

    Over 150 overseas men’s players

    Day 1 auction will feature only men’s players

  • October 13, 2024 12:59
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 1 of the Hockey India League 2024 auction happening at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi on Sunday.

    After a seven-year hiatus, HIL 2024-25 is making its comeback with an expanded format that includes both men’s and, for the first time ever, an exclusive women’s league, running concurrently.

