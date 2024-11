Hockey India League 2024-25: Men’s full schedule, fixtures, format, venues

The 2024-25 edition of the Hockey India League (HIL) will commence on December 28, when Delhi SG Pipers faces Gonasika in the opener at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The men’s league will feature two stages, with Phase 1 running from December 28 to January 18, during which all teams will face off once. Phase 2 will begin on January 19, with the teams divided into two pools.

Apart from four matches scheduled to take place in Ranchi, the remaining matches will be held in Rourkela.

Hockey India League Governing Committee Chairperson Dilip Tirkey said, “We are thrilled to reintroduce the HIL after a seven-year hiatus. This season promises high-caliber matches and intense competition, showcasing the best of Indian and international hockey talent. The launch of our new website brings fans closer to the action, but the true thrill lies in the journey ahead.”

The timings for the matches are yet to be announced.

League Format

Phase 1 (28 December - 18 January): All 8 teams will compete in a round-robin format.

Phase 2 (19 January onwards): The teams will be divided into two pools-

Pool A: Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers. Pool B: Gonasika, Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons, UP Rudras.

Each team will face others in their respective pool, with the top four advancing to the semifinals, scheduled for January 31, 2025. The final will take place on February 1, 2025.

Schedule