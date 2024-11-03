Hockey Nationals 2024: Olympic bronze medallists Lalit Upadhyay, Rajkumar Pal set to shine for Uttar Pradesh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal played quite an important role in the Indian men’s hockey team’s historic bronze medal win in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, the two players are eagerly looking forward to playing for their State, Uttar Pradesh, with as much passion as they did for the country, in the 14th Hockey India-Senior National championship to be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium from November 4 to 16.

Forward Lalit and midfielder Rajkumar believe that representing the State in Nationals would inspire the next generation of players, who look up to them. The 30-year-old Lalit told Sportstar on Sunday after a training session: “Playing for the State is always special for me as I hardly get to play since I am generally busy with the National team. Playing with boys from the State hostels and different academies of the State is something I cherish. It (Nationals) is a great stage to promote domestic hockey.”

“Playing in domestic hockey is very important for me,” insisted the 26-year-old Rajkumar. “Most important is to share your knowledge with the youngsters. They ask you a lot of questions and look up to you. I aim to help UP reach the final here in the Nationals, but I know it is tough (UP is in Pool F with Delhi, Kerala and J&K).”

Lalit said being sold for Rs. 28 lakhs for UP Rudras at the Hockey India League auction in New Delhi recently was a bit of a surprise. “I was expecting more,” he laughs. “It was just that my name came early. But honestly, I am so happy and feel so respected for being picked by Rudras.”