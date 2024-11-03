MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey Nationals 2024: Olympic bronze medallists Lalit Upadhyay, Rajkumar Pal set to shine for Uttar Pradesh

Forward Lalit and midfielder Rajkumar believe that representing the State in Nationals would inspire the next generation of players, who look up to them

Published : Nov 03, 2024 21:14 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
India international Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (left) will represent Uttar Pradesh in the 14th Hockey India-Senior National championship. (File Photo)
India international Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (left) will represent Uttar Pradesh in the 14th Hockey India-Senior National championship. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India international Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (left) will represent Uttar Pradesh in the 14th Hockey India-Senior National championship. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal played quite an important role in the Indian men’s hockey team’s historic bronze medal win in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, the two players are eagerly looking forward to playing for their State, Uttar Pradesh, with as much passion as they did for the country, in the 14th Hockey India-Senior National championship to be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium from November 4 to 16. 

Forward Lalit and midfielder Rajkumar believe that representing the State in Nationals would inspire the next generation of players, who look up to them. The 30-year-old Lalit told Sportstar on Sunday after a training session: “Playing for the State is always special for me as I hardly get to play since I am generally busy with the National team. Playing with boys from the State hostels and different academies of the State is something I cherish. It (Nationals) is a great stage to promote domestic hockey.”

READ | Hockey Nationals 2024: Several India Internationals sit out; Craig Fulton set to attend

“Playing in domestic hockey is very important for me,” insisted the 26-year-old Rajkumar. “Most important is to share your knowledge with the youngsters. They ask you a lot of questions and look up to you. I aim to help UP reach the final here in the Nationals, but I know it is tough (UP is in Pool F with Delhi, Kerala and J&K).”

Lalit said being sold for Rs. 28 lakhs for UP Rudras at the Hockey India League auction in New Delhi recently was a bit of a surprise. “I was expecting more,” he laughs. “It was just that my name came early. But honestly, I am so happy and feel so respected for being picked by Rudras.”

Related Topics

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay /

Rajkumar Pal /

Indian hockey /

Uttar Pradesh /

Senior National Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan 28-22 Mumba, Maharashtra Derby; Bengal Warriorz beats Haryana Steelers 40-38
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey Nationals 2024: Olympic bronze medallists Lalit Upadhyay, Rajkumar Pal set to shine for Uttar Pradesh
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Mia Blichfeldt in final
    PTI
  4. Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE SCORE, Premier League 2024-25: MUN vs CHE updates; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Delhi Capitals squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey Nationals 2024: Olympic bronze medallists Lalit Upadhyay, Rajkumar Pal set to shine for Uttar Pradesh
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Free passes available online for hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey Nationals 2024: Several India Internationals sit out; Craig Fulton set to attend
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Sultan of Johor Cup 2024: Winning bronze better than coming back empty-handed, says India Colts captain Amir Ali
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: Lucas Toscani joins Delhi SG Pipers as replacement for Christopher Ruhr
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan 28-22 Mumba, Maharashtra Derby; Bengal Warriorz beats Haryana Steelers 40-38
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey Nationals 2024: Olympic bronze medallists Lalit Upadhyay, Rajkumar Pal set to shine for Uttar Pradesh
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Hylo Open 2024: Malvika Bansod loses to Mia Blichfeldt in final
    PTI
  4. Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE SCORE, Premier League 2024-25: MUN vs CHE updates; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Delhi Capitals squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment