Delhi Capitals squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

DC players list 2025 updated: Here’s the full Delhi Capitals squad ahead of this year’s IPL Mega Auction.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 21:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals‘ Axar Patel plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals‘ Axar Patel plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capitals‘ Axar Patel plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Delhi Capitals released its skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction, while retaining the Indian capped duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

The franchise also showed faith in Abishek Porel, retaining the wicketkeeper-batter in the uncapped player slot, and also kept South African power-hitter Tristan Stubbs in its squad for the upcoming season.

Heading into the mega-auction with a purse of Rs. 73 crore, DC will hope to build a core around veterans Axar and Kuldeep.

Delhi Capitals Full Team so far
Axar Patel - Rs. 16.5 crore
Kuldeep Yadav - Rs. 13.25 crore
Tristan Stubbs - Rs. 10 crore
Abishek Porel - Rs. 4 crore

