Delhi Capitals squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

Delhi Capitals released its skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction, while retaining the Indian capped duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.
The franchise also showed faith in Abishek Porel, retaining the wicketkeeper-batter in the uncapped player slot, and also kept South African power-hitter Tristan Stubbs in its squad for the upcoming season.
Heading into the mega-auction with a purse of Rs. 73 crore, DC will hope to build a core around veterans Axar and Kuldeep.
Delhi Capitals Full Team so far
