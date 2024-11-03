Delhi Capitals squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

Delhi Capitals released its skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction, while retaining the Indian capped duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

The franchise also showed faith in Abishek Porel, retaining the wicketkeeper-batter in the uncapped player slot, and also kept South African power-hitter Tristan Stubbs in its squad for the upcoming season.

Heading into the mega-auction with a purse of Rs. 73 crore, DC will hope to build a core around veterans Axar and Kuldeep.