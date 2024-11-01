MagazineBuy Print

Kolkata Knight Riders squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

KKR players list 2025 updated: Here’s the full Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of this year’s IPL Mega Auction.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 11:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Riku Singh has been retained by KR for the next three-year cycle.
Riku Singh has been retained by KR for the next three-year cycle. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Riku Singh has been retained by KR for the next three-year cycle. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Andre Russell was a late confirmation for KKR, while Rinku Singh emerged as the franchise’s top retention for the first time. Notably, KKR did not retain last season’s title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer or Mitchell Starc, the IPL’s most expensive player ever, who delivered key spells in Qualifier 1 and the final.

Alongside Rajasthan Royals, KKR retained the maximum of six players, spending Rs. 57 crore, though Rs. 69 crore was deducted from their purse due to retention rules.

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Team so far
- Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore)
- Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 crore)
- Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore)
- Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore)
- Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore)
- Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders /

KKR /

IPL 2025

