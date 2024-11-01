Andre Russell was a late confirmation for KKR, while Rinku Singh emerged as the franchise’s top retention for the first time. Notably, KKR did not retain last season’s title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer or Mitchell Starc, the IPL’s most expensive player ever, who delivered key spells in Qualifier 1 and the final.

Alongside Rajasthan Royals, KKR retained the maximum of six players, spending Rs. 57 crore, though Rs. 69 crore was deducted from their purse due to retention rules.