Andre Russell was a late confirmation for KKR, while Rinku Singh emerged as the franchise’s top retention for the first time. Notably, KKR did not retain last season’s title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer or Mitchell Starc, the IPL’s most expensive player ever, who delivered key spells in Qualifier 1 and the final.
Alongside Rajasthan Royals, KKR retained the maximum of six players, spending Rs. 57 crore, though Rs. 69 crore was deducted from their purse due to retention rules.
Kolkata Knight Riders Full Team so far
