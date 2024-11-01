MagazineBuy Print

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India cancels intra-squad match to prioritise net practice

India was scheduled to begin its tour of Australia with a closed-door warm-up match against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India A at the WACA in Perth from November 15 to 17.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 11:44 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will focus on net practice instead of an intra-squad match against India A ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will focus on net practice instead of an intra-squad match against India A ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

India has decided to cancel a planned three-day intra-squad match with the ‘A’ side during the upcoming Test tour of Australia as the team management wants to focus on additional net practice to prepare for the marquee five-match showdown starting November 22 in Perth.

India was scheduled to begin its tour of Australia with a closed-door warm-up match against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India A at the WACA in Perth from November 15 to 17. India A is currently in Australia for an unofficial Test series.

However, PTI has learnt that head coach Gautam Gambhir and some senior players want more time in the nets instead.

Rohit Sharma and his men will head to Australia after a shocking home series loss to New Zealand. Vying for a third straight Test series victory in Australia, the tourist will face added pressure, as a place in the World Test Championship final is also at stake.

READ | Harshit Rana summoned to Mumbai to work with Morne Morkel ahead of Australia tour

It is understood that since the bounce of the WACA centre strip resembles that of the Perth Stadium track, all top order batters would prefer more time in the middle.

An intra-quad match might not work in that scenario as if a batter gets out cheaply, then he might not immediately get a chance to bat again on the centre strip.

This marks a change from India’s last two tours of Australia when the side played practice games ahead of the main series.

In the lead-up to the 2018-19 series, India played a four-day match against Cricket Australia XI. For the 2020-21 tour, it started the red-ball leg with a three-day game against Australia A.

India A and the senior team played an intra-squad match in Johannesburg prior to the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Boxing Day last year.

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
