IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: India takes on New Zealand in dead rubber with WTC final qualification at risk

Even though the series is decided, India has lots to play for, needing four wins in the remaining six Tests, including the Wankhede Test, to stay in the fray for a spot in the World Test Championship final.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 19:55 IST , Mumbai - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Around this time last month, not many would have imagined New Zealand to create history by clinching its first-ever Test series on Indian soil, ending the home team’s twelve-year unbeaten run.

The build-up wasn’t ideal for the Black Caps. They suffered an embarrassing series defeat in Sri Lanka, which was followed by Tim Southee resigning from captaincy and passing the baton to Tom Latham.

On the other hand, India walked into the series high on confidence. Having blown out Bangladesh in two games and earning praise for its fearless brand of cricket, it seemed like a matter of time before the home team pulled off a convincing series win against New Zealand and inched closer to that coveted World Test Championship final spot.

Cut to October 31, 2024.

It was the eve of the final Test at the Wankhede Stadium and the first question that New Zealand captain Tom Latham faced was whether his team was thinking of whitewashing India, having already pocketed the series with a 113-run win in the second Test in Pune last week.

What seemed unthinkable till a fortnight ago appears to be a real possibility, and the visiting side will leave no stone unturned to chase its dreams of completing a whitewash over the next five days.

Having made the most of a rank-turner in Pune, New Zealand’s spinners - Mitchell Santner in particular - spun a web around India’s star-studded batting line-up and as another turning track awaits, the well-oiled Kiwi spin combination will be hoping to keep the momentum going.

The last time New Zealand played a Test at the Wankhede, Ajaz Patel emerged as the hero, claiming a ten-fer in an innings, even though his team lost the game and the series. However, this time around, times and situations are different, and the spinners from the touring team certainly enjoy the upper hand.

And, that’s precisely the reason why Indian batters are now being made to work on their defence, with the head coach Gautam Gambhir stressing its importance. So far in the series, India has had nightmarish starts with the bat, having folded up for 46 in the series opener in Bengaluru, followed by 156 in Pune, which had a completely different condition.

The fact that none of its star batters - barring Yashasvi Jaiswal - could play Santner in Pune remains a matter of concern, and Gambhir believes that the ‘hurt of having lost the series’ could bring the better out of the players.

Even though the series is decided, India has lots to play for, keeping the World Test Championship final spot in mind. It needs to win four of the remaining six Tests – including the Wankhede Test – to stay in the fray for the final spot.

While that should be enough to motivate the players, India is likely to rest Jasprit Bumrah to keep him fresh ahead of the crucial tour of Australia, putting the onus on the seasoned spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Traditionally, the Indian spinners have had success at Wankhede. Ashwin claimed 38 wickets in five matches, while Jadeja bagged six wickets in the lone Test that he has played here. Time for the duo to find their mojo.

