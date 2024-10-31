MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Latham believes 10-fer at Wankhede will give Ajaz Patel confidence

The last time New Zealand played a Test match at the historic venue, Ajaz Patel created history by claiming a 10-fer in an innings and the visiting team will bank on the spinner, who has his roots in Mumbai.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 15:58 IST , MUMBAI - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
New Zealand’s Tom Latham interacts during a press conference ahead of the third Test match between India and New Zealand.
New Zealand’s Tom Latham interacts during a press conference ahead of the third Test match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Tom Latham interacts during a press conference ahead of the third Test match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: PTI

When New Zealand walks out at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday for the final Test, it will be hoping to whitewash India. Having already clinched the series - it’s first-ever in this part of the world - the visiting team enjoys an upper hand against the home team, which has had a string of shoddy performances in the last couple of weeks.

However, New Zealand captain Tom Latham wants to stay in the present and keep all bases covered on a Wankhede pitch, which could aid the spinners.

“It’s another exciting opportunity presented to ourselves this week. We have obviously done a lot of good stuff over the last couple of weeks, but I guess for us, in every Test match, you go with the focus of trying to win key moments, not necessarily focusing on the result,” Latham said.

“That’s the byproduct of putting things together, back-to-back good sessions, different pitch, different conditions,” the captain added, admitting that it’s a lot hotter in Mumbai as compared to Pune.

The last time New Zealand played a Test match at the historic venue, back in 2021, Ajaz Patel created history by claiming a 10-fer in an innings, even though the visiting team lost the game and the series. This time, too, the visiting team will bank on Ajaz, who has his roots in Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Mumbaikar Ajaz Patel cherishes ‘homecoming’ with Wankhede return

“If you look back a few years ago, the surface out here obviously suited Ajaz pretty well in terms of what he was able to achieve. So, when you’ve had success at a ground, coming back to a venue that’s familiar and you’ve done well certainly gives you confidence,” Latham said.

So far in the Test series, Ajaz could claim just four wickets in two outings. In the last game against Pune, he bagged a couple in the second essay, even as Mitchell Santner registered a match tally of 13 wickets.

“Ajaz did a great job in terms of how he bowled last week, just in terms of being able to tie an end up at different stages of the game. Obviously, Mitch got the rewards but that’s just the beauty of a team sport; not every day a certain person is going to be successful and that’s certainly what we talk about as this group…” the captain added.

Matt Henry, the seasoned fast bowler, missed out on the last Test in Pune and his availability in Mumbai will depend on the outcome of a fitness test. “We’ve got a fitness test here with Matt, so we’ll know a little bit more after training today, how he gets through today…” Latham said.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Tom Latham /

World Test Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit to be retained; Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas set to enter mega auction pool
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 Retention LIVE: Full list of retained players; Pant, KL Rahul set to be released ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA legend Yao Ming quits as head of China’s basketball association
    AFP
  4. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: South Africa completes series clean sweep with an innings and 273 runs-win over Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Malaysian GP: Iannone to race at Malaysian GP after four-year doping ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Latham believes 10-fer at Wankhede will give Ajaz Patel confidence
    Shayan Acharya
  2. India vs New Zealand third Test LIVE streaming info: Date, time, venue, where to watch online?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: Batters struggle on bouncy surface as India A is shot out for 107
    PTI
  4. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Workload management in focus as Bumrah likely to be rested for dead rubber in Mumbai
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Harshit Rana summoned to Mumbai to work with Morne Morkel ahead of Australia tour
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit to be retained; Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas set to enter mega auction pool
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 Retention LIVE: Full list of retained players; Pant, KL Rahul set to be released ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA legend Yao Ming quits as head of China’s basketball association
    AFP
  4. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: South Africa completes series clean sweep with an innings and 273 runs-win over Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. Malaysian GP: Iannone to race at Malaysian GP after four-year doping ban
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment