Harshit Rana summoned to Mumbai to work with Morne Morkel ahead of Australia tour

India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that the fast bowler from Delhi has not been included in India’s Test squad ahead of the final Test against New Zealand.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 13:14 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Pacer Harshit Rana has not been in India’s squad for the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.
FILE PHOTO: Pacer Harshit Rana has not been in India’s squad for the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pacer Harshit Rana has not been in India’s squad for the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/THE HINDU

Harshit Rana teamed up with the Indian side on Thursday and bowled a few overs in the nets, fuelling speculations that he could be added to the team for the final Test against New Zealand.

However, India head coach Gautam Gambhir cleared the air that the fast bowler from Delhi has not been added to the squad, and is in Mumbai to work with bowling coach Morne Morkel ahead of his maiden tour of Australia.

“We have not included anyone in the squad, he has just come here to work with Morne (Morkel) so that he is actually prepared for Australia. So, we want to use this time (that we have in hand) — that’s about it,” Gambhir said.

After Delhi’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Assam a couple of days ago, multiple reports claimed that Rana was summoned by the Indian team management ahead of the final Test at the Wankhede Stadium. There was also a buzz that he could be seen as a net bowler.

READ | IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Losing the series hurts but will make us better, says Gambhir

While it led to speculations about the fast bowler’s Test debut, India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said on Wednesday that no one was added to the squad.

Gambhir echoed similar sentiments. “I don’t know where you are getting this news from because Abhishek (Nayar) has made it very clear yesterday (on Wednesday) that he is not part of the squad,” Gambhir said.

The 22-year-old ticked almost all boxes in Delhi’s victory against Assam in the Ranji Trophy as he claimed five wickets in the first innings, scored a half-century at No. 8 and then delivered critical breakthroughs in the second essay to put Delhi on its way to a 10-wicket win.

