India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: AUS A wins toss, elects to bowl first; Gaikwad falls for nought

- October 31, 2024 05:46IND A 4/1 in 4 overs
Another single for Sudharsan, moves to three off three. Easwaran finally gets off the mark after 17 balls with a push through cover.
- October 31, 2024 05:41IND A 2/1 in 3 overs
O’ Neill continues. Sudharsan gets a leading edge to the right of mid off. Scampers across for a single. A short leg in place for Easwaran, he is being troubled by the one coming into the pads.
- October 31, 2024 05:35WIND A 1/1 in 2 overs
Jordan Buckingham from the other end. Gaikwad is caught down the leg side for a first-ball duck! Full going down, Gaikwad gets an edge and Philippe dives to complete the catch.
Gaikwad 0(1) c Philippe b Buckingham
Sai Sudharsan in at 3. Gets off the mark with a single to the offside. Easwaran defends a couple of the front foot to play out the over.
- October 31, 2024 05:30IND A 0/0
Easwaran and Gaikwad out to open for IND A. Fergus O’Neill with the new ball. Back of a length ball swings in to Easwaran. An appeal for lbw but not given. A touch to full, gets the outside half of Easwaran’s bat and trickles to point. Maiden to start.
- October 31, 2024 05:27Australia’s opener search
The 2-match series will give Australia a chance to find the next Test opener after Steve Smith opted to move back to the middle order. Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Nathan McSweeney among the favourites.
- October 31, 2024 05:14India Playing XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar
- October 31, 2024 05:13Australia Playing XI
Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Fergus O’Neill, Todd Murphy, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham
- October 31, 2024 05:09Toss Update!
Australia A wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
- October 31, 2024 05:01SQUADS
Australia A: Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Bancroft, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Nathan McAndrew, Fergus O Neill, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee
India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian
- October 31, 2024 04:22LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch India A vs Australia A series?
The broadcast and live streaming of the India A vs Australia A series will be available on cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia Live app. The matches will also be streamed on Kayo Sports.
- October 31, 2024 04:15Series Schedule
What are the schedule and timings for the India A vs Australia A series?
1st Unoffical Test: October 31-November 3 - Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (10am AEST/5:30am IST)
2nd Unofficial Test: November 7-10 - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (10.30am AEDT/5am IST)
- October 31, 2024 04:07Stay Tuned!
Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Mackay. Stay Tuned for all live updates and commentary from the game.
