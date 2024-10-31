MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: AUS A wins toss, elects to bowl first; Gaikwad falls for nought

IND A vs AUS A Live Score: Catch the scores and live updates from Day 1 of the first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Mackay, Queensland on Thursday.

Updated : Oct 31, 2024 05:48 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rest of India's Abhimanyu Easwaran exults during unbeaten knock of 151 runs against Mumbai in the Irani Trophy in Lucknow.
FILE PHOTO: Rest of India's Abhimanyu Easwaran exults during unbeaten knock of 151 runs against Mumbai in the Irani Trophy in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Rest of India's Abhimanyu Easwaran exults during unbeaten knock of 151 runs against Mumbai in the Irani Trophy in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Mackay, Queensland. 

  • October 31, 2024 05:46
    IND A 4/1 in 4 overs

    Another single for Sudharsan, moves to three off three. Easwaran finally gets off the mark after 17 balls with a push through cover. 

  • October 31, 2024 05:41
    IND A 2/1 in 3 overs

    O’ Neill continues. Sudharsan gets a leading edge to the right of mid off. Scampers across for a single. A short leg in place for Easwaran, he is being troubled by the one coming into the pads. 

  • October 31, 2024 05:35
    W
    IND A 1/1 in 2 overs

    Jordan Buckingham from the other end. Gaikwad is caught down the leg side for a first-ball duck! Full going down, Gaikwad gets an edge and Philippe dives to complete the catch. 

    Gaikwad 0(1) c Philippe b Buckingham

    Sai Sudharsan in at 3. Gets off the mark with a single to the offside. Easwaran defends a couple of the front foot to play out the over. 

  • October 31, 2024 05:30
    IND A 0/0

    Easwaran and Gaikwad out to open for IND A. Fergus O’Neill with the new ball. Back of a length ball swings in to Easwaran. An appeal for lbw but not given. A touch to full, gets the outside half of Easwaran’s bat and trickles to point. Maiden to start. 

  • October 31, 2024 05:27
    Australia’s opener search

    The 2-match series will give Australia a chance to find the next Test opener after Steve Smith opted to move back to the middle order. Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Nathan McSweeney among the favourites.

  • October 31, 2024 05:14
    India Playing XI

    Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

  • October 31, 2024 05:13
    Australia Playing XI

    Sam Konstas, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney (c), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Fergus O’Neill, Todd Murphy, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham

  • October 31, 2024 05:09
    Toss Update!

    Australia A wins the toss and elects to bowl first. 

  • October 31, 2024 05:01
    SQUADS

    Australia A: Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Bancroft, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Nathan McAndrew, Fergus O Neill, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee

    India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

  • October 31, 2024 04:46
    PREVIEW

    India A vs Australia A: Focus on Easwaran, Nitish Kumar, Prasidh ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

    Easwaran, Nitish and Prasidh have been included in India’s squad for the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, beginning on November 22.

  • October 31, 2024 04:22
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When and where to watch India A vs Australia A series?

    The broadcast and live streaming of the India A vs Australia A series will be available on cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia Live app. The matches will also be streamed on Kayo Sports.

  • October 31, 2024 04:15
    Series Schedule

    What are the schedule and timings for the India A vs Australia A series?

    1st Unoffical Test: October 31-November 3 - Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (10am AEST/5:30am IST) 

    2nd Unofficial Test: November 7-10 - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (10.30am AEDT/5am IST)

  • October 31, 2024 04:07
    Stay Tuned!

    Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Mackay. Stay Tuned for all live updates and commentary from the game. 

Related Topics

India A /

Australia A /

India A vs Australia A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: AUS A wins toss, elects to bowl first; Gaikwad falls for nought
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS A v IND A; Full squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ben Stokes’ house in England robbed while he was away playing Pakistan series; OBE medal among stolen items
    Team Sportstar
  4. Amorim to stay at Sporting until next international break, reports in Portugal say
    Reuters
  5. Hylo Open: Indian shuttlers Ayush, Sathish advance to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: AUS A wins toss, elects to bowl first; Gaikwad falls for nought
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ben Stokes’ house in England robbed while he was away playing Pakistan series; OBE medal among stolen items
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kirsten broke his contract and made some breaches: PCB Chairman Naqvi
    PTI
  4. India A vs Australia A unofficial Test series: Schedule and timings, squads, India intra-squad match details, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS A v IND A; Full squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: AUS A wins toss, elects to bowl first; Gaikwad falls for nought
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS A v IND A; Full squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ben Stokes’ house in England robbed while he was away playing Pakistan series; OBE medal among stolen items
    Team Sportstar
  4. Amorim to stay at Sporting until next international break, reports in Portugal say
    Reuters
  5. Hylo Open: Indian shuttlers Ayush, Sathish advance to pre-quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment