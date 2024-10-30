In the lead-up to the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which kicks off on November 22, India A, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will begin its tour of Australia starting October 31. Abhimanyu Easwaran and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who are part of the squad for the five-match series against Australia, will also feature in the India A team.

The opposition includes capped players such as Marcus Harris, Josh Philippe, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, and Cameron Bancroft.

The tour will begin with two First-Class matches and conclude with an intra-squad match between the Indian senior team and India A.

What are the squads for India A vs Australi A series?

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian.

Australia A: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Beau Webster.

What are the schedule and timings for the India A vs Australia A series?

1st Unoffical Test: October 31-November 3 - Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (10am AEST/5:30am IST)

2ns Unofficial Test: November 7-10 - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (10.30am AEDT/5am IST)

What is the venue for the intra-squad match between India and India A?

The intra-squad match between India and India A will be played at the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth.

When will the intra-squad match between India and India A be played?

The intra-squad match between India and India A will be played from November 15 to November 17.

What are the timings of the intra-squad match between India and India A?

The start time for the intra-squad match between India and India A is yet to confirmed. However, since the game will be played in Perth, it is likely to start at 8am IST.

When and where to watch India A vs Australia A series?

The broadcast and live streaming of the India A vs Australia A series will be available on cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia Live app. The matches will also be streamed on Kayo Sports.

When and where to watch the live streaming for India vs India A intra-sqaud match?

According to Cricket Australia, the intra-squad match will be a closed session. No fans will be allowed at the venue, and broadcasters have also been kept away.