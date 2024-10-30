MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, October 30: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 30.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 10:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Rohan Bopanna (left) and Australia’s Matthew Ebden (right) won their round of 16 match at the Paris Masters on Tuesday.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Rohan Bopanna (left) and Australia’s Matthew Ebden (right) won their round of 16 match at the Paris Masters on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Rohan Bopanna (left) and Australia’s Matthew Ebden (right) won their round of 16 match at the Paris Masters on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

TENNIS

Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden progressed to the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Paris Masters on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over Alexander Zverev and Marcelo Melo.

Bopanna-Ebden, the third-seeded Indo-Australian pair, defeated the unseeded German-Brazilian duo of Zverev and Melo 6-4, 7-6(5).

Bopanna and Ebden have qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals, marking the Indian’s fourth appearance in the tournament.

The ATP Finals, set for November 10-17 in Turin, feature only the top eight doubles teams globally.

Bopanna and Ebden began their season with a title-winning run at the Australian Open as the Indian became the oldest man at 43 years, 331 days to become World No 1. They later added a Miami Open title to their resume.

They also reached the final in Adelaide and the French Open semifinals.

At last year’s ATP Finals, Bopanna and Ebden lost to Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the semifinals.

-Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Paris Masters /

Rohan Bopanna /

Matthew Ebden

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: Taijul removes Bedingham, De Zorzi nears double century as South Africa continues to dominate
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 30: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ali vs Foreman: ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ remembered after 50 years
    AFP
  4. Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade
    PTI
  5. PGA players council seeks smaller fields, fewer full tour spots
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, October 30: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. UFC champ Jon Jones agrees to anger management classes to resolve assault charge
    AP
  3. Tour de France 2025 ‘comes home’ as race to set to happen entirely in country for the first time since 2020
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 29: AIFF wins AFC President’s Recognition Award for Grassroots Football
    Team Sportstar
  5. Fencing: Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov nominated for return to FIE presidency
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: Taijul removes Bedingham, De Zorzi nears double century as South Africa continues to dominate
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 30: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ali vs Foreman: ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ remembered after 50 years
    AFP
  4. Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade
    PTI
  5. PGA players council seeks smaller fields, fewer full tour spots
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment