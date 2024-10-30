Indian sports wrap, October 30: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals

TENNIS

Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden progressed to the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Paris Masters on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over Alexander Zverev and Marcelo Melo.

Bopanna-Ebden, the third-seeded Indo-Australian pair, defeated the unseeded German-Brazilian duo of Zverev and Melo 6-4, 7-6(5).

Bopanna and Ebden have qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals, marking the Indian’s fourth appearance in the tournament.

The ATP Finals, set for November 10-17 in Turin, feature only the top eight doubles teams globally.

Bopanna and Ebden began their season with a title-winning run at the Australian Open as the Indian became the oldest man at 43 years, 331 days to become World No 1. They later added a Miami Open title to their resume.

They also reached the final in Adelaide and the French Open semifinals.

At last year’s ATP Finals, Bopanna and Ebden lost to Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the semifinals.

-Team Sportstar