MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade

Wade said the arrival of Josh Inglis as a wicketkeeper who could bat top of the order too influenced his decision.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 10:34 IST , Melbourne - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Matthew Wade played in 225 internationals for Australia across three formats.
Matthew Wade played in 225 internationals for Australia across three formats. | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu
infoIcon

Matthew Wade played in 225 internationals for Australia across three formats. | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has revealed that his team’s defeat to India in the T20 World Cup earlier this year was probably the moment that ended his career as it was the first time that the thought of retirement crossed his mind.

India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma’s superb 41-ball 92, defeated the Aussies by 24 runs in a crucial Group 1 Super Eight match at St Lucia to book a semifinal berth and eventually went on to bag the title.

“It (the thought about retirement) probably hit home after we lost against India. That was when I really sat down and reflected that it was probably the end of my career. That was an emotional moment,” Wade, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, told cricket.com.au.

Wade, who generally batted down the order in T20 Interantionals, said the arrival of Josh Inglis as a wicketkeeper who could bat top of the order too influenced his decision.

“The time was right for ‘Ingo’ (Josh Inglis) to come in. You can see what he’s done in the last (few months that) he’s been in the team as the No.1 ‘keeper. He was certainly ready to come in and take that role.

READ | Andrew McDonald signs extension with Australia until 2027

“They’re looking for maybe someone who can bat more top to middle order now as well and that suits him really well.” The Tasmanian also said he is unlikely to participate in the upcoming IPL mega auction as it will be tough to make himself available for the entire duration of the event.

Wade has been a part of Gujarat Titans over the last two seasons.

“I’m doing the ILT20 which will be straight after the BBL. I’m doing the (Abu Dhabi) T10, which leads straight into BBL.

“So, I’m going over to Dubai at the end of this month. I’ve got some Tassie (Tasmania) one-dayers that I’ve been playing as well. I won’t be in the IPL,” said Wade, who will be Australia’s wicket-keeping and fielding coach during the white ball series against Pakistan.

Related stories

Related Topics

Matthew Wade /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade
    PTI
  2. Andrew McDonald signs extension with Australia until 2027
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: Taijul removes Bedingham, De Zorzi as South Africa nears 400
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atletico Mineiro into Copa Libertadores final after draw against River Plate
    AP
  5. IPL 2025 Retentions - All you need to know ahead of player retention deadline on October 31
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Andrew McDonald signs extension with Australia until 2027
    Team Sportstar
  2. Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade
    PTI
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: Taijul removes Bedingham, De Zorzi as South Africa nears 400
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ 2024: Harshit Rana called up for India’s third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. England’s Smith to miss New Zealand tour due to paternity leave, Bethell gets 1st Test call-up
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade
    PTI
  2. Andrew McDonald signs extension with Australia until 2027
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: Taijul removes Bedingham, De Zorzi as South Africa nears 400
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atletico Mineiro into Copa Libertadores final after draw against River Plate
    AP
  5. IPL 2025 Retentions - All you need to know ahead of player retention deadline on October 31
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment