England’s Smith to miss New Zealand tour due to paternity leave, Bethell gets 1st Test call-up

England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith will miss the team’s test tour of New Zealand over November and December because he will be on paternity leave for the birth of his first child.

Jordan Cox will take the gloves for the tour and looks set to win his first test cap during the three-match series.

Batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell, 21, was called up to a test squad for the first time, having made his international debut in the summer in T20I and ODI matches against Australia.

The 16-man squad will be captained by Ben Stokes and play tests in Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton.

The first test in Christchurch starts Nov. 28.

England is coming off a 2-1 series loss in Pakistan despite having won the opening Test.